NEWTON, Kan. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed the first day of action at the Summit League Championships in Newton, Kansas. The team recorded an 8-over par 296 in round one and currently sit in eighth place. The Coyotes were led by Max Schmidtke and Nick LaMotte with both shooting even-par 72’s in round one.
Schmidtke played a near-perfect opening 18 by limiting his damage. He made the turn at 1-over par with one birdie on the front and recorded a clean back nine with a birdie on the 11th hole to get him to even par. Schmidtke sank the second-most pars on the first day with 14 total. LaMotte recorded a birdie on the front before carding back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th hole to close out his Sunday round. He averaged the second-best scoring average on par-three holes with a 2.75 stroke average in round one. Both Schmidtke and LaMotte are tied for 17th after day one.
Hunter Rebrovich and Ian Johnston carded identical scores with both scoring a 4-over par 76 in the opening day. Rebrovich sank back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th hole before recording his third birdie of the day on the par-four 18th hole. Johnston made the turn after carding a birdie on the par-four 9th hole and sank another on the par-five 16th hole to finish his round. Both Rebrovich and Johnston are tied for 40th place after the first round.
Ryan Neff recorded a 7-over par 79 in the opening round. Neff used a stretch of six straight pars on the back nine to close out his round. He is in 47th place individually after Sunday.
South Dakota gets back on the course early on Monday for round two. Neff has the first tee time at 7:40 a.m. followed by Johnston at 7:50 a.m., Rebrovich at 8:00 a.m., LaMotte at 8:20 a.m., and Schmidtke at 8:30 a.m.
