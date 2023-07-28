REDFIELD — Dylan Kindt scored both Dell Rapids runs as the Phils downed Platte-Geddes 2-1 in the opening game of the South Dakota Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Redfield.
Kindt and Aiden Boechler each had a hit for Dell Rapids.
Dakota Munger went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Platte-Geddes. Joey Foxley, Tanner Dyk and Aiden Bultje each had a hit.
Brayden Pankonen pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, for the win. Kindt started, striking out 10 in his five innings of work. Caden Oberbroekling took the loss, striking out 10 in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
Dell Rapids will face Salem-Montrose-Canova in the second round today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. Platte-Geddes will face Tabor in an elimination game at 10 a.m.
REDFIELD — Salem-Montrose-Canova avenged two regular season losses to Tabor, rolling to a 15-2 victory in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Redfield.
Jackson Grady had a double and two singles, and Weston Remmers had three hits and two RBIs for SMC. Griffin Clubb had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Braeden Kerkhove had two hits and four runs scored. Jackson Remmers and Jack Neises each doubled. Carter Randall added a hit in the victory.
Brady Bierema doubled and singled, and Riley Rothschadl doubled for Tabor. Logan Winckler, Jace Toupal and Landon Smith each had a hit.
Neises pitched five innings, striking out five, for the win. Smith took the loss.
SMC will face Dell Rapids in the second round today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. Tabor will face Platte-Geddes in an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Redfield 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
REDFIELD — Host Redfield scored four runs in the second and eight runs in the fourth to claim a 14-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Redfield.
Camden Osborn went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, and Keaton Rohlfs went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Redfield. Peyton Osborn had a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Erik Salmen had ah it and two RBIs, and Nolan Gall and Seth Siebrecht each had a hit in the victory.
Tayson Swatek doubled and singled, and Hunter Geary tripled for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Keaton Gale and Ben Swatek each had a hit in the effort.
Peyton Osborn struck out four batters in four innings of work for the victory. Geary took the loss.
Redfield will face Clark-Willow Lake in the final game of the day today (Saturday). Elk Point-Jefferson will face Castlewood-Clear Lake in an elimination game earlier in the day.
