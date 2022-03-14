Two members of the Yankton boys’ basketball team were recognized as the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team was announced on Monday.
Junior Rugby Ryken was named to the all-conference team. The guard averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, leading the Bucks in both rebounds and assists. He has a team-best 38 made free throws so far this season.
Senior Jaden Kral was the lone player named honorable mention by the league. He leads the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game and ranks second in rebounding at 5.2 per contest. He also has 29 steals and a team-best 13 blocked shots.
Yankton, 13-8, will face top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Start time is set for noon.
TEAM STANDINGS: Mitchell 7-1, Aberdeen Central 5-3, Brandon Valley 5-3, Harrisburg 5-3, Yankton 5-3, Pierre 4-4, Watertown 3-5, Brookings 1-7, Huron 1-7
ALL-ESD TEAM: Ethan Determan, Harrisburg; Jackson Edman, Pierre; Caden Hinker, Mitchell; Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre; Jacoby Mehrman, Harrisburg; Steele Morgan, Mitchell; Drew Norberg, Watertown; Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central; Rugby Ryken, Yankton; Alec Voegele, Aberdeen Central
HONORABLE MENTION: Jaden Kral, Yankton
Karolevitz Honored For Gazelles
Yankton senior Ellie Karolevitz was named to the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball team, announced Monday.
The Northwestern (Iowa) recruit averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 11 contests this season. She set a career-high for assists (26) and made three-pointers (15), and tied a career high with 37 made free throws.
For her career (49 games), she finished with 486 points (9.9 ppg) and 273 rebounds (5.6 rpg), as well as 59 assists and 59 steals.
Yankton finished with a 6-15 record, including a 3-5 mark in ESD play to tie for sixth.
TEAM STANDINGS: Brandon Valley 7-1, Watertown 6-2, Pierre 5-3, Harrisburg 4-4, Huron 4-4, Brookings 3-5, Mitchell 3-5, Yankton 3-5, Aberdeen Central 1-7
ALL-ESD TEAM: Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley; Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg; Kylie Foss, Brandon Valley; Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton; Remington Price, Pierre; Ainsley Shelsta, Brookings; Bella Shreeve, Huron; Sawyer Stoebner, Mitchell; Landree Wilson, Brookings; Jaida Young, Watertown
HONORABLE MENTION: Hamtyn Heinz, Huron; Ayvrie Kaiser, Pierre; Kiana Mounga, Aberdeen Central
