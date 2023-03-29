VERMILLION — Continued renovation work at Nygaard Field has forced South Dakota softball to change venues for a second consecutive weekend. Instead of hosting Kansas City Saturday and Sunday, the Coyotes will travel to Kansas City and compete at Urban Youth Academy. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon and a single game Sunday at 11 a.m.

South Dakota is 2-0 in the Summit League standings following a pair of wins against North Dakota last weekend. The first game was played in Omaha, Nebraska, and the second game was held in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

