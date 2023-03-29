VERMILLION — Continued renovation work at Nygaard Field has forced South Dakota softball to change venues for a second consecutive weekend. Instead of hosting Kansas City Saturday and Sunday, the Coyotes will travel to Kansas City and compete at Urban Youth Academy. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon and a single game Sunday at 11 a.m.
South Dakota is 2-0 in the Summit League standings following a pair of wins against North Dakota last weekend. The first game was played in Omaha, Nebraska, and the second game was held in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
South Dakota competes at North Dakota State April 7-8. The Coyotes’ next opportunity to host is April 15-16 against Western Illinois.
Also announced Wednesday:
— The Mount Marty softball team has added a JV doubleheader against Williston State today (Thursday). Start time is 4 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
— The Scotland-Menno club high school baseball team has postponed its April 1 home game against Canistota-Freeman-Marion and its April 2 home game against Baltic. No makeup dates have been announced.
— The softball game featuring Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy and Avon on Monday, April 3, has been moved to Avon. The JV game will begin at 5 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
— The South Central Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 in Platte, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
