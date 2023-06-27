PARKSTON — Parkston downed the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres 8-1 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Brayden Jervik had a hit and two RBI for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Kaleb Weber, James Deckert, Brody Boettcher and Will Jodozi each had a hit in the victory.
Bormann went the distance in the victory, striking out 10 and allowing two hits.
Winner-Colome 6, Platte-Geddes 4
WINNER — Winner-Colome outlasted Platte-Geddes 6-4 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Joey Foxley tripled for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje, Jaxon Christensen, Tanner Dyk and Kasen Konstanz each had a hit for the Whitecaps.
Oakley Kott took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work. Foxley struck out three in two innings of relief.
Dakota Valley 16s 12, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley 16-under team earned a 12-6 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Keaton Gale, Grayson Girard and Ashton Fairbanks each doubled for EPJ. Ben Prouty had the other hit in the contest.
Wyatt Herrity took the loss.
Elk Point-Jefferson 7, Dakota Valley 14s 6
ELK POINT — Austin Hanson’s RBI single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Elk Point-Jefferson to a 7-6 victory over Dakota Valley in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday in Elk Point.
Brody Van Roekel went 4-for-4 for Elk Point-Jefferson. Aiden Hammitt had two hits and two RBI. Hanson, Nick Prouty, Jasper Trudeau and Addison Peterson each had a hit in the victory.
Aidan Limbeck doubled and singled, and Micah Dembowski and Tate Cornelsen each doubled for Dakota Valley. Brayten Bauer and Cole Brown each had a hit in the effort.
Prouty, who got the final two outs of the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Luke Swatek started for EPJ, striking out eight in his 6 1/3 innings of work. Braydon Anderson took the loss in relief.
Dakota Valley 13s 7, Beresford-Alcester-Hud. 6
BERESFORD — The Dakota Valley 13-under team outlasted the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 14-under team in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Vaughn Hoffman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Dakota Valley. Cam Curry doubled, Tanner Boonstra had a hit and two RBI, and Aaron Bruns, Tyler Kloucek and Andrew Scott each posting a hit in the victory.
Ian Henderson had two hits, and Evan Haak had a double and two RBI for B-AH. Jackson Meyer also doubled. Ashton Oberle, Kasen Voss, Lucas Anderson and Evan Dressen each had a hit in the effort.
Bruns went the distance for the win, striking out four. Payden Hoffman took the loss in relief, with he and Voss each striking out four batters in the contest.
