BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Knight Riders 496
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Ten Pins 1355
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 253, Brendan Gramkow 237 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 231; Skye Strike 176, Patty Bolhouse 175, Patty Voeltz 168
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brandon Ester 726, Frank Osborn Jr. 627, Todd Moody 623, Skye Strike 470, Patty Bolhouse 459, Veronica Cunningham 449
STANDINGS: Moody’s 13-3, Knight Riders 12-4, Strikes & Doubles 11-5, Spare Wars 11-5, Krazy Kids 10-6, We Don’t Give a Split 9-7, Ten Pins 9-7, Ebowla 9-7, Spare Me 8-8, Bipolar Pins 8-8, 2 Broke Girls 8-8, For the Taz 7-9, The Gramkows 7-9, Split Happens 7-9, ET 7-9, The Bohemians 6-10, The Cunningham’s 6-10, Pin Pals 5-11, TCB 5-11
HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester 3-10; Marlene Doty 3-10; Ray Donat 5-10; Jordan Drotzman 4-7-10, 3-10; Mark Povondra 2-7, 5-7; Don Fiedler 9-10, 5-10; Steve Obr 3-9-10; Paul Black 4-7; Annabelle Moody 6-10, 6-10
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.