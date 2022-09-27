Here is the South Dakota Football Coaches Association Poll for the week of Sept. 26, 2022. First place votes are listed in parenthesis.
11AAA
1. SF Jefferson 164 (32)
2. O’Gorman 126 (1)
3. Harrisburg 104
4. Brandon Valley 53
5. SF Lincoln 31
RV: SF Washington 14
11AA
1. Pierre 154 (30)
2. Tea Area 125 (1)
3. Yankton 83
4. Brookings 73
5. Aberdeen Central 18
RV: Spearfish 5, Sturgis 4
11A
1. Dell Rapids 142 (19)
2. West Central 135 (14)
3. Beresford 68
4. Tie: Dakota Valley, SF Christian 38
RV: Canton 36, Lennox 8
11B
1. Winner 136 (21)
2. EPJ 116 (6)
3. BEE 60 (1)
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 54 (3)
5. MVP 54
RV: MCM 19
9AA
1. Howard (17) 118 6-0
2. Wall (6) 90 6-0
3. Hamlin (4) 79 6-0
4. Hanson 52 4-1
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 27 6-0
RV: Parkston 26 5-1, Bon Homme 8 4-1, Viborg-Hurley 2 4-2
9A
1. Gregory (17) 123 5-0
2. Warner (9) 107 5-0
3. Alcester-Hudson 53 6-0
4. Castlewood 49 4-1
5. Lyman 26 4-1
RV: Harding Co/Bison 17 5-1, Canistota 13 2-4, Wolsey-Wessington 10 3-2, Timber Lake (1) 7 4-2
9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (23) 127 5-0
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (2) 98 6-0
3. Sully Buttes 38 5-1
3. De Smet 38 3-2
5. Corsica-Stickney 34 5-1
RV: Kadoka Area 17 3-2, Faith 13 5-1, Avon 9 3-3
