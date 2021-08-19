VERMILLION — South Dakota athletics is thrilled to bring back the Coyote Block Party set for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot east of the DakotaDome.
Join Coyote Nation for fun, food and fandom with programming featuring Coyote coaches and student-athletes. Food vendors and complimentary beverages will be available, and there will be face painting, balloon artistry and games for all ages.
The National Guard and ROTC along with the State Highway Patrol will be hosting exhibits, and Fernson brewery will be offering tastings for their new Coyote beer. Charlie’s Bookstore and Fan Shop will also be on site for all your game day needs.
