In his last regular season game, Yankton’s Matthew Mors showed his inside skills, shooting 13-of-15 from inside the arch and adding 10 rebounds as the Bucks stuffed Douglas 68-49 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Mors finished with 28 points, and had three assists, three steals and two blocks to go along with his 10 rebounds. Dylan Prouty and Drew Ryken each scored nine points off the bench. Rugby Ryken had eight points and four assists, Jaden Kral grabbed nine rebounds and Aidan Feser added three steals in the victory.
Kolin Ray scored 14 points to lead Douglas. Connor Sauvage finished with 11 points. Darrell Knight added eight points and six rebounds for the Patriots.
Yankton roared to a 12-4 lead and held a 17-7 advantage before the Patriots fought back to tie the game at 19-19 near the midway point of the second quarter.
Then Mors went to work, putting together a personal 10-0 run that helped the Bucks claim a 32-24 halftime advantage.
“I thought Matthew was good at being aggressive,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “We got some baskets in the post in the second half, and we had other guys come off the bench and have good games, which is what we needed.
Drew Ryken hit three three-pointers — one late in the first half and two late in the third quarter — in addition to five rebounds. Prouty hit a three-pointer in each half, and converted on all three free throws on a trip to the line in the third quarter.
Drew Ryken’s two third-quarter threes sandwiched a layup by twin brother Mac for an 8-0 run that helped the Bucks take a 54-40 lead into the fourth quarter. The duo shared the floor with cousin Rugby Ryken, as well as Prouty and Mors, for a long stretch of the second half.
“It’s an example of what we tell our guys all the time,” Haynes said. “You never know when you’re going to get your chance to play. Today we had guys come in off the bench and step up on both ends of the court.”
Yankton finished the regular season with a 17-3 record, marking the first time since the 1970s (1969-1974) that the Bucks have won 17 games or more in four consecutive seasons. The Bucks will look to add to that total on March 6, when they host a contest in the SoDak 16.
“We played 20 games to get a home game,” Haynes said. “But it’s not where you play, but how you play. We have to come out, no matter who we play, and play a good 32 minutes.”
Yankton finished the JV season with a 54-36 victory over Douglas.
For the Bucks, Joe Gokie went 4-for-5 from three-point range for a game-high 12 points. Mac Ryken scored 10 points and had five steals. Drew Ryken scored eight points and Max Raab grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
For Douglas, Andrew Divis and Austin Campbell each had 11 points. Sawyer Brose added 10 points.
DOUGLAS (8-12)
Connor Sauvage 4-11 0-0 11, Darrell Knight 3-10 1-2 8, Kolin Ray 4-11 3-4 14, Kyle Shields 3-6 0-0 7, David Severson 1-6 0-0 2, Nathan Divis 1-2 1-3 3, Austin Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Schelke 0-4 0-0 0, Malik Motley 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 18-53 5-9 49.
YANKTON (17-3)
Dylan Prouty 2-6 3-3 9, Kaden Luellman 0-1 0-0 0, Mac Ryken 1-4 2-2 4, Rugby Ryken 2-5 3-3 8, Aidan Feser 1-4 0-2 2, Joe Gokie 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Fitzgerald 2-4 0-0 4, Drew Ryken 3-7 0-0 9, Jaden Kral 2-5 0-0 4, Matthew Mors 13-21 2-4 28, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-58 10-14 68.
DOUGLAS 13 11 16 9 — 49
YANKTON 17 15 22 14 — 68
Three-Pointers: D 8-26 (Sauvage 3-9, Ray 3-6, Knight 1-4, Shields 1-2, Severson 0-2, Schelske 0-3), Y 6-29 (D. Ryken 3-7, Prouty 2-6, R. Ryken 1-1, Luellman 0-1, M. Ryken 0-2, Feser 0-2, Gokie 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-2, Kral 0-1, Mors 0-6). Assists: Y 11 (R. Ryken 4), D 1 (Knight). Blocked Shots: Y 2 (Mors 2), D 0. Rebounds: Y 35 (Mors 10), D 22 (Knight 3). Steals: Y 9 (Feser 3, Mors 3), D 2. Personal Fouls: D 14, Y 12. Fouled Out: None.
