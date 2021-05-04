CREIGHTON, Neb. — Host Creighton posted a team score of 364 to earn the team title at the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament, held on Monday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Creighton finished at 364, 17 strokes ahead of Tri County Northeast (381). Ponca (390) finished third, followed by Hartington-Newcastle (416) and Plainview (425).
Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus ran away with medalist honors, shooting a 73 to finish seven strokes ahead of teammate Gage Burns (80). TCN’s Nate Oswald (83) was third, followed by Plainview’s Riley Kaup (85) and TCN’s Garrett Blanke (89).
TEAM SCORES: Creighton 364, Tri County Northeast 381, Ponca 390, Hartington-Newcastle 416, Plainview 425, Wausa 426, Randolph 455, Homer 510, Bloomfield 523
TOP 15: 1, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton 73; 2, Gage Burns, Creighton 80; 3, Nate Oswald, Tri County Northeast 83; 4, Riley Kaup, Plainview 85; 5, Garrett Blanke, Tri County Northeast 89; 6, Jon Nissen, Wausa 91; 7, Zach Fernau, Ponca 92; 8, Grant Sprakel, Ponca 93; 9, Turner Dendinger, Hartington-Newcastle 94; 10, Zach Boeshart, Wakefield 98; 11, Tyler Wagner , Creighton 99; 12, Chase Kastning, Ponca 99; 13, Cameron Ahlers, Tri County Northeast 99; 14, Tyson Junck, Randolph 101; 15, Evan Schmidt, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 102
