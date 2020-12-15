EMERY — Sydney Voss scored 15 points and NeVaeh Ronke recorded a double-double as Viborg-Hurley beat Bridgewater-Emery 63-50 in a battle between Region 5B girls’ basketball teams Tuesday night in Emery.
Estelle Lee scored 10 points, and Denae Mach posted six points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for Viborg-Hurley (2-0). Ronke had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Coral Mason chipped in with six points and four rebounds, and Rachel Christensen scored eight points.
For Bridgewater-Emery, Kerrigan Schultz scored 15 points, Julia Weber had nine points and Morgan Uptgrafft scored eight points.
Viborg-Hurley will play Irene-Wakonda on Friday night in Wakonda.
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-0) 10 11 21 21 — 63
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 14 12 12 12 — 50
Menno 56, Scotland 40
SCOTLAND — Morgan Edelman led Menno to a 56-40 girls’ basketball victory over Scotland on Tuesday night in Scotland.
Edelman tallied 20 points and seven steals for Menno (2-0). Bridget Vaith contributed 11 points.
Grace Fryda led Scotland (0-1) with 12 points. Makayla Friederich added nine points.
Scotalnd travels to Bon Homme Thursday. Menno travels to Alexandria to play Hanson Friday.
MENNO (2-0) 12 18 16 10 —56
SCOTLAND (0-1) 8 13 6 13 —40
Crofton 66, Cedar Catholic 24
CROFTON, Neb. — Ella Wragge and Alexis Folkers led Crofton to a 66-24 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic Tuesday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Wragge tallied 18 points to lead Crofton (5-0). Folkers added 13 points and eight assists. Lacey Sprakel added nine points.
Brooklyn Kuehn led The Trojans (0-3) with eight points. Brynn Wortmann added seven points.
Crofton hosts Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday night. The Trojans next game is at West Holt Friday night.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (0-3) 2 5 14 3 —24
CROFTON (5-0) 18 21 23 4 —66
Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45
IRENE — Three players scored in double figures to lead Irene to a 57-45 victory over Wagner Tuesday night in Irene.
Katie Knodel tallied 20 points for Irene-Wakonda (1-2). Nora O’Malley pitched in 13 points and Madison Orr 10 points.
Macy Koupal led Wagner (0-2) with 17 points. Abby Brunsing contributed 12 points.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Viborg-Hurley Friday in Wakonda. Wagner hosts Sioux Falls Christian Jan. 5.
WAGNER (0-2) 14 10 12 9 —45
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-2) 16 19 20 2 —57
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin 48
GAYVILLE — Three players scored in double figures to lead Wausa to a 56-48 victory over Gayville-Volin Tuesday night in Gayville.
Morgan Kleinschmit led Wausa (2-3) with 19 points. Clara Schindler contributed 14 points and Blair Wakeley 11.
Kayla VanOsdel led Gayville-Volin (1-2) with 22 points. Molly Larson added 11 points.
Wausa hosts Wynot Friday night. Gayville-Volin faces Andes Central-Dakotan Christian at Lake Andes Thursday.
WAUSA (2-3) 16 11 21 8 —56
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-2) 12 14 9 13 —48
Ponca 60, L-C-C 33
PONCA, Neb. — Four players finished in double figures to lead Ponca to a 60-33 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Tuesday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Samantha Ehlers led Ponca (5-0) with 14 points. Alyssa Crosgrove added 13 points, Gracen Evans 12 and Ashlyn Kingsbury 11.
Haley Christensen tallied nine points to lead the Bears (2-3).
Ponca faces Vermillion in Ponca Thursday. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is at Plainview Friday.
Parkston 59, T-D-A 21
ARMOUR — Three players scored in double figures to lead Parkston to a 59-21 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night.
Emma Yost led Parkston (1-0) with 14 points. Allison Ziebart pitched in 12 points and Faith Oakley 10.
Megan Reiner tallied 14 points to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour (0-2) with 14 points.
Parkston hosts Chamberlain Friday evening. Tripp-Delmont-Armour travels to Bon Homme Saturday.
PARKSTON (1-0) 18 10 13 18 —59
TDA (0-2) 5 9 3 4 —21
Wynot 55, Homer 37
WYNOT, Neb. — Autumn Lawson scored 15 points and the Wynot defense forced 25 turnovers in a 55-37 girls’ basketball victory over Homer on Tuesday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Karley Heimes added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Wynot (3-1), while Edyn Sudbeck scored 11 points and Amber Lawson had six steals.
Homer (1-3) got 10 points from Jocelyn Hightree, and six points and eight rebounds from Bradie Johnson.
Wynot visits Wausa on Friday.
Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Four players scored in double figures to lead Dakota Valley to a 62-38 victory over Beresford Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley (2-1) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Peyton Tritz and Jorja VanDenHul added 12 points each. Rachel Rosenquist pitched in 10 points.
Kara Niles led Beresford (0-1) with 17 points.
BERESFORD (0-1) 13 10 7 8 —38
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-1) 9 17 21 15 —62
Centerville 58, Fr. Acad.-Mar. 20
FREEMAN — Centerville outscored Freeman Academy-Marion 16-6 in each of the first two periods on the way to a 58-20 victory over the Bearcats in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Centerville.
Jada Koerner led FA-M with 14 points.
Centerville, 2-1, travels to Avon on Thursday. The Bearcats, 1-1, travel to Ethan on Friday.
CENTERVILLE (2-1) 16 16 21 5 — 58
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (1-1) 6 6 2 6 — 20
MC-M 52, Freeman 44
FREEMAN — Madisen Koepsell’s double-double led McCook Central-Montrose to a 52-44 victory over Freeman Tuesday night in Freeman.
Koepsell tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds for McCook Central-Montrose (3-0). Ashtyn Wobig added 14 points.
Kate Miller led Freeman (0-2) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Rijjy Peterson pitched in 13 points.
McCook Central-Montrose is at Howard Friday. Freeman hosts Platte-Geddes Saturday.
MCM (3-0) 11 21 17 5 —52
FREEMAN (0-2) 15 4 11 14 —44
Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27
COLMAN — Two players scored in double figures to lead Colman-Egan to a 46-27 victory over Canistota Tuesday night in Colman.
Josie Mousel led Colman-Egan (1-1) with 21 points. Mackenzie Hemmer pitched in 14 points.
Mykkah Krinke and Kayla Papendick scored eight points each to lead Canistota (1-1).
Colman-Egan travels to faces Dell Rapids St. Mary Thursday. Canistota travels to Emery to faces Bridgewater-Emery Friday.
CANISTOTA (1-1) 6 8 4 9 —27
COLMAN-EGAN (1-1) 11 9 10 16 —46
Plainview 59, Madison 27
MADISON, Neb. — Peace Akinnigbagbe and Teya Boyer led Planview to a 59-27 win over Madison in Madison Tuesday night.
Akinnigbagbe led Plainview (4-2) with 16 points. Boyer added 12 points.
No stats reported for Madison (2-3).
Plainview hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Friday night. Madison travels to play Oakland-Craig Saturday.
PLAINVIEW (4-2) 14 10 18 17 —59
MADISON (2-3) 3 7 19 7 —27
Huron 72, Pierre 71
HURON — Tenley Buddenhagen led Huron to a 72-71 victory over Pierre at home Tuesday night.
Buddenhagen tallied 22 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (2-1). Hamtyn Heinz tallied 17 points and seven rebounds. Izabella Shreeve contributed 12 points.
Remington Price tallied 23 points for Pierre (0-2). Ayvrie Kaiser and Hannah Sazue tallied 14 points apiece. Caytee Williams scored 13 points.
Huron heads west for a game against Rapid City Stevens Friday. Pierre faces Sturgis Brown Friday night in Sturgis.
PIERRE (0-2) 16 16 21 18 —71
HURON (2-1) 18 14 26 14 —72
Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29
BROOKINGS — Brecli Honner’s double-double led Harrisburg to a 63-29 victory over Brookings Tuesday night in Brookings.
Honner tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds for Harrisburg (2-0). Carolyn Haar added 14 points and Sydney Hybertson 10.
Ainsley Shelsta led Brookings (0-3) with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Harrisburg faces Watertown Thursday night in Watertown. Brookings faces Sioux Falls Roosevelt Friday.
HARRISBURG (2-0) 14 19 20 10 —63
BROOKINGS (0-3) 11 6 9 3 —29
Washington 67, Lincoln 33
SIOUX FALLS — Brooklyn Harpe led Sioux Falls Washington to a 67-33 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.
Harpe led the Warriors (2-0) with 16 points. Alexus Motley and Brielle Biteler added nine points each.
Marriah Siem led Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-2) with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Sioux Falls Washington travels to play Yankton Dec. 28. Sioux Falls Lincoln faces Sioux Falls O’Gorman Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN (1-2) 6 9 8 10 —33
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON (2-0) 13 24 12 18 —67
