PARKSTON — Cole Prunty tallied three rushing scores for Parkston in a 34-7 Class 9AA State Football Quarterfinal win over Garretson Thursday night in Parkston.
Prunty had scores of 50, 28 and 20 yards for the Trojans. He finished the game with 166 yards on 14 carries and the three touchdowns. Brayden Jervik added 118 yuards and 20 carries and Peyton Albrecht 77 on 16. Colter Kramer added a 63-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Kindt tallied 179 yards passing and 19 yards rushing to go with one touchdown for Garretson. Jayse Miller tallied 93 yards receiving and Cooper Long 39 yards.
Albrecht tallied 11 tackles for Parkston defensively. Jervik and Jesse Newton recorded interceptions. Long and Kindt tallied eight tackles each for Garretson.
Parkston hosts Canistota-Freeman in the Class 9AA Semifinals in Parkston Friday, Nov. 5.
