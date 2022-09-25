PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks shot 317 to finish seventh in a highly-competitive Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Golf Championship, Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Watertown won the team title with a 1-under 287. Harrisburg finished at even-par 288, with Pierre third at 1-over 289.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 7-under 65 to earn medalist honors, one stroke better than Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz (66). Pierre’s Luke Olson (70) was third. Watertown’s Kaden Rylance and Brandon Valley’s Colby Meyer each shot 1-under 71.
Yankton was led by senior Dawson Vellek, who tied for 13th with a 2-over 74. Easton Vellek just missed league honors, tying for 19th at 77. Miles Krajewski, Parker Riley and Evan Ness each shot 83. Henry Homstad finished with an 84 for the Bucks.
TEAM SCORES: Watertown 287, Harrisburg 288, Pierre 289, Mitchell 305, Brandon Valley 306, Brookings 311, Yankton 317, Aberdeen Central 325, Huron 411
ALL-ESD (TOP 15): 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 65; 2, Parker Schultz, Harrisburg 66; 3, Luke Olson, Pierre 70; T4, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 71; T4, Colby Meyer, Brandon Valley 71; 6, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 72; T7, Sawyer Sonnenshein, Pierre 73; T7, Nick Bothun, Pierre 73; T7, Lincoln Houska, Pierre 73; T7, Jack Bartlett, Pierre 73; T7, Jackson Childs, Mitchell 73; T7, Kade Brecher, Brookings 73; T13, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 74; T13, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 74; T15, Curtis Sneden, Watertown 75; T15, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 75
OTHER YHS: T19, Easton Vellek 77; T36, Miles Krajewski, Parker Riley, Evan Ness; 42, Henry Homstad 84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.