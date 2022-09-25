PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks shot 317 to finish seventh in a highly-competitive Eastern South Dakota Conference Boys’ Golf Championship, Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Watertown won the team title with a 1-under 287. Harrisburg finished at even-par 288, with Pierre third at 1-over 289.

