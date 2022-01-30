SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles rolled to a sweep of Sioux Falls Christian in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action on Friday
The Yankton girls scored a 48-2 victory, improving to 8-3 on the season.
For the Gazelles, Hannah Washburn posted a 236 high game and 611 series, and Rylie Hoerner had a 222 high game and 606 series to lead the way. Teighlor Karstens added a 240 high game and 566 series.
Ashlyn Zomermaand led SFC with a 156 high game and 411 series.
The Yankton boys improved to 10-1 on the season with a 47-3 rout of the Chargers.
For Yankton, Parker Pooler had a 247 high game and 678 series, and Carter Teply had a 255 high game and 662 series to lead the Bucks. Connar Becker added a 216 high game and 617 series.
Nathanael Vander Dussen led SFC with a 225 high game and 565 series. James Woodward added a 182 high game and 515 series.
Yankton travels to Dell Rapids on Jan. 4.
The JV Bucks remained undefeated on the season, moving to 11-0 with a 47-3 rout of the Chargers.
For Yankton, Nate Myer rolled a 233 high game and 633 series to lead the way. Sean Turner had a 219 high game and 591 series, and Christian Weier added a 237 high game and 574 series for the Bucks.
Austin Bierma led SFC with a 216 high game and 527 series.
