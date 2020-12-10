‘One game at a time.’
A cliché, yes, but for the Yankton boys’ basketball team, it’s the approach necessary for this season.
Each time the Bucks walk off the court following a game, there’s no telling what the future may hold, due to the uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t know what the season will bring, so we’re just gong to take it one game at a time,” senior Matthew Mors said.
“Hopefully we can play most of our games or all of them, but every single game, we as a team we have to play like it’s the last game we’ll ever play.”
The Bucks learned that lesson last season.
When they left the court after a SoDak 16 victory over Sturgis on their home floor, they had no idea that would be it. Yankton, with a 17-4 record and the No. 1 seed for the Class AA state tournament, never got a chance to play for a state title.
It marked the second consecutive season the Bucks had their bid for a state title derailed by circumstances out of their control — the previous season, it was the controversial call in the semifinals.
The Bucks, however, have turned the page from last season’s disappointment.
“Kids are resilient; they tend to get over things faster than we do,” head coach Chris Haynes said.
“But it’ll always be something that stings.”
Yankton — 52-17 over the last three seasons — will once again be guided by the 6-foot-7 standout Mors, who will be in his sixth and final season of varsity basketball.
Mors, who signed with Wisconsin, averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season, and repeated as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
He will enter his senior season with 2,127 career points, good for 19th all-time in state history.
“At this point, he’s just trying to fine-tune everything he does,” Haynes said. “He’s slimmed down a little bit, so he’s more explosive and more athletic than he’s ever been.”
Yankton does, however, have to find a way to replace the production of its three seniors from last season, namely the duo of Cooper Cornemann and Hunter Kotrous who combined to average 22 points and 9 rebounds per game.
“We’ll have to have other guys step up,” Haynes said. “We don’t expect anybody to replace them individually, so it’ll be more by committee.”
The Bucks return the senior tandem of Trevor Fitzgerald (4 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Aidan Feser (3 ppg, 2.8 rpg), who will both be counted on for continued production this season.
“We’re going to expect more out of those two,” Haynes said. “Hopefully they can step up and make some plays for us this season.”
Also back to the main rotation are junior Jaden Kral (4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), sophomore Rugby Ryken (3 ppg, 2 rpg) and sophomore Michael Mors (2.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
Yankton also returns senior Kaden Luellman, juniors Dylan Prouty, Joe Gokie, Max Raab and Colton Potts, along with sophomores Cody Oswald and Tyler Sohler.
Despite what the Bucks graduated, they’re feeling good about what they this season, according to Matthew Mors.
“It feels like we never really lost a beat, and that says a lot about our guys,” he said. “I think we’ll be ready to go.”
It’s a tight-knit group that has played sports together for a handful of years now, Mors added.
“For me, I’m playing with my best friends that I’ve grown up with,” he said.
Yankton’s schedule is front-loaded with road games, as the Bucks will play only two of their first eight games on their home court. That also means the schedule is back-loaded with home games — their final five in the regular season will be home.
