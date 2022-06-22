HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington used a trio of four-run innings to surge past Tekemah-Herman in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Keyton Arens and Tyan Baller each had three hits for Hartington. Jaymison Cattau doubled and singled. Cole Rosener also had two hits. Grayden Hochstein doubled and Cole Bensen added a hit in the victory.
Weston Heine struck out three in three innings of work for the win. Keaton Steffen struck out four in two innings of shutout relief.
Lakeview 8, Ponca 0
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Columbus Lakeview took control with a five-run third inning in an 8-0 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Tucker McGill, Preston Davis, Nolan Janssen and Trystan Bevelhymer each had a hit for Ponca.
Guy Severeide took the loss. Zain Stark struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
16-Under
Kimball-White Lake 7, Scotland-Menno 4
SCOTLAND — Kimball-White Lake used a five-run third inning to claim a 7-4 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Izayah Ulmer had two hits and Parker Hochstein doubled for Scotland-Menno. Erick Buechler added a hit for the Trappers.
Hochstein took the loss, striking out six.
Scotland-Menno hosts Canova on Monday.
Canova 6, Canistota-Freeman 5
CANOVA — Canova scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 6-5 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Friday.
Sawyer Wipf doubled and singled, and Hunter Benyon doubled for Canistota-Freeman. Rocky Ammann, Jackson Donlan, Riley Tschetter, Easton Miller and Luke Peters each had a hit for the Sticks.
Evan Scharberg took the loss in relief of Brady Scott, who struck out six in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
The Sticks travel to Wessington Springs on Friday.
14-Under
Canistota-Freeman 9, Canova 1
CANOVA — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks ran their record to 10-0 with a 9-1 victory over Canova in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
The Sticks took control with an eight-run second inning.
Jackson Donland and Alaric Knittel each doubled and singled for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller and Oliver Waltner each had two hits. Luke Peters, Riley Tschetter, Brady Scott, Tannen Auch and Easton Tschetter each had a hit in the victory.
Miller picked up the win, striking out seven in four innings of work.
The Sticks travel to Wessington Springs on Friday.
Scotland-Menno 10, Kimball-White Lake 4
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno took control with a six-run second inning, claiming a 10-4 victory over Kimball-White Lake in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Erick Buechler, Brayson Meng, Brayden Ziegler, Tate Plooster and Cain Healy each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Trent Guthmiller went the distance in the five-inning game, striking out five for the win.
Scotland-Menno hosts Canova on Monday in Scotland.
EPJ 10, Dakota Valley 13s 4
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson 14s held off the Dakota Valley 13s 10-4 in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Luke Schmitz doubled and singled, and Owen Rigg tripled for EPJ. Jace Shatswell and Eli Connors each doubled. Brody Van Roekel, Levi Hanson and Blake Trudeau each had a hit in the victory.
Schmitz pitched five innings, striking out nine, for the win.
EPJ hosts Canton today (Thursday).
Parkston Blue 6, Wagner 1
PARKSTON — Parkston Blue scored twice in each of the first three innings to claim a 6-1 victory over Wagner in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kolter Kramer and Kaden Holzbauer each had two hits for Parkston. Kash Neugebauer doubled. Brycen Bruening and Reco Muilenburg each had a hit in the victory.
Bruening picked up the win, striking out six in 3 2/3 innings of work. Muilenburg struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Parkston, 7-3, travels to Canova on June 29.
Wessington Springs 17, Parkston Orange 7
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs pulled away from Parkston Orange 17-7 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Eight different Parkston players had one hit each: Grady Bowar, Gage Jodozi, Trey Boettcher, Landon Weber, Javin Kniffen, Aiden Overby, Ty Kummer and Andrew Weisz.
Three different pitchers threw for Parkston, with Bowar and Boettcher each striking out three.
Parkston travels to Platte-Geddes on Friday.
