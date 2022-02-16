The final game of head coach Collin Authier’s first season at Mount Marty didn’t fall the Lancers’ way as Doane defeated Mount Marty 62-44 on Senior Night inside Cimpl Arena Wednesday night in Yankton.
Prior to the game, the Lancers honored their 11 seniors on the roster. The seniors honored included Nick Coleman, Allen Wilson, Elijah Pappas, Gio Diaz, Tyrell Harper, Andrew Saiz, Chad Moran and Jonah Larson.
“It was a day of celebration, celebrating a lot of things, but really trying to focus on those 11 seniors and what they’ve given this program, not just this year, but past years included,” Authier said. “Their careers are very impressive and I wanted to make sure that we could lift up and recognize the seniors that we had in our program and embrace all they’ve given.”
The Doane Tigers jumped up early on Mount Marty following the celebration, and didn’t look back.
The Tigers shot over 60% from the field and 50% from three to build a 17-point advantage at the half. Anthony Laravie and Joe Burt combined for 24 first half points for Doane.
Within the first four minutes of the half, the Lancers were able to get within 11 at 50-39, forcing a Doane timeout.
“This group hasn’t quit all year, they rally haven’t,” Authier said. “They continue to fight, they continue to compete. That’s why at the end of the day, they are winners and I’ve told them that. Don’t every let anybody call you a loser, you write your own story for who you are as people.”
Doane put the game back out to 17 on a 6-0 run out of the timeout. From there it was all Doane as the Tigers pulled away with the big win.
Alec Oberhauser tallied a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds for Doane. Laravie added 22 points and Josiah Gardiner 16 points. Burt finished with 12 points.
Wilson recorded 16 points to pace Mount Marty. Diaz and Harper added 12 points each.
The Lancers finish 7-22 on the season and 3-17 in conference play in their first year under Authier. With a large group graduating this spring, the Lancers will look to retool and rebuild for next season.
“Recruiting is always going to be the lifeblood of our program,” Authier said. “Recruiting and development fo the players. We currently have, in our program, some young guys that are very talented… but recruiting will always be at the forefront.”
The wins and losses may not have gone the Lancers’ way this season, but the culture of Mount Marty basketball has been implemented under Authier and the team will look to add on that for the future.
I wanted success on the floor for them,” Authier said. “Everything that we’ve done off the floor has been because of them, it’s been their commitment. I’ve just had a front row seat to their development as people and that will always be an emphasis.
“We will always have a culture of care in our program and (we’re) committed to giving our guys the support and resources necessary to be successful.”
DOANE (17-12, 10-9)
Brady Timm 1-4 0-0 3, Anthony Laravie 9-13 0-0 22, Alec Oberhauser 8-12 1-3 20, Joe Burt 4-6 2-3 12, Josiah Gardiner 6-10 3-3 16, Tyler Sullivan 2-5 0-0 5, Cooper Sheldon 0-1 0-0 0, Max Masin 1-3 0-0 2, Trey Winkler 0-0 4-4 4, Ben Moxness 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31-55 10-13 84.
MOUNT MARTY (7-22, 3-17)
Nick Coleman 4-6 0-0 9, Allen Wilson 6-6 2-2 16, Gio Diaz 4-9 0-0 12, Tyrell Harper 5-12 1-2 12, Jonah Larson 1-4 0-0 2, Josh Arlt 0-2 0-0 0, Elijah Pappas 2-6 0-0 6, Andrew Saiz 1-1 1-2 4, Chad Moran 1-2 0-4 2, Dayvon Botts 0-0 1-2 1, Kade Stearns 0-1 0-0 0, Lincoln Jordre 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25-53 5-12 66.
At the Half: DU 44, MMU 27. Three-Pointers: Du 12-27 (Laravie 4-7, Oberhauser 3-4, Burt 2-3, Grdiner 1-2, Timm 1-3, Sullivan 1-4, Sheldon 0-1, Moxness 0-1, Masin 0-2), MMU 11-27 (Diaz 4-8, Wilson 2-2, Pappas 2-3, Saiz 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Harper 1-5, Larson 0-1, Stearns 0-1, Jordre 0-1, Arlt 0-2). Rebounds: DU 33 (Oberhauser 15), MMU 18 (Harper 4). Assists: MMU 12 (Pappas 4), DU 9 (Gardiner 3). Steals: MMU 5 (Pappas 2), DU 5 (Burt 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Harper 2), DU 2 (Oberhauser, Gardiner). Personal Fouls: DU 15, MMU 12. Turnovers: DU 11, MMU 10.
