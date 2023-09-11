The Yankton Bucks moved up to second place in the South Dakota Media football poll and remained in third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, as the two polls were released on Monday.
Yankton, 3-0, hosts top-ranked Pierre (3-0) on Friday.
Here is a look at the other divisions:
— Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-0) is the top pick in Class 11AAA after its rout of Sioux Falls Jefferson last week. O’Gorman (3-0) is second in both polls.
— Dell Rapids (3-0) is first in both Class 11A polls. Dakota Valley (2-1) is receiving votes in both polls.
— Winner (4-0) is first in Class 11B in both polls. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1) was third in the media poll and tied for fifth in the coaches’ poll.
— Parkston (3-0) is first in both Class 9AA polls. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy is getting votes in both polls. Platte-Geddes is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
— Canistota (4-0) is first in both Class 9A polls, despite receiving one fewer first place vote than Warner (3-0) in the media poll. Alcester-Hudson (4-0) is fifth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll.
— Faulkton Area (4-0) is first in both Class 9B polls. Avon (3-1) is fourth in the media poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (25) 3-0 125 1
2. O’Gorman 3-0 92 3
3. Jefferson 2-1 68 2
4. Harrisburg 2-1 64 4
5. Brandon Valley 1-2 20 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Washington 3.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (24) 3-0 124 1
2. Yankton 3-0 93 3
3. Tea Area (1) 2-1 82 2
4. Watertown 2-1 46 4
5. Spearfish 2-1 21 RV
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 3-0 122 1
2. West Central (1) 3-0 95 2
3. Canton (2) 3-0 83 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-2 28 RV
5. Lennox 2-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21.
Class 11B
1. Winner (24) 4-0 124 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 4-0 100 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 4-0 67 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 44 4
5. Hot Springs 3-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (21) 3-0 121 1
2. Hamlin (3) 4-0 97 2
3. Howard (1) 3-1 68 3
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 47 4
5. Wall 3-1 33 5
Receiving votes: Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2.
Class 9A
1. Canistota (12) 4-0 112 2
2. Warner (13) 3-0 111 1
3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3
4. Harding County-Bison 4-0 50 4
5. Philip 3-0 29 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (25) 4-0 125 1
2. De Smet 3-1 97 2
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-1 71 3
4. Avon 3-1 41 4
5. Herreid-Selby Area 3-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4.
SDFBCA POLL
11AAA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (17) 94 3-0
2. O’Gorman 73 3-0
3. Harrisburg (2) 50 2-1
4. Sioux Falls Jefferson 48 2-1
5. Brandon Valley 30 1-2
RV: SF Washington 4, SF Roosevelt 2
11AA
1. Pierre (19) 97 3-0
2. Tea Area (1) 70 2-1
3. Yankton 65 3-0
4. Watertown 39 2-1
5. Spearfish 10 2-1
RV: Huron 9, Sturgis 6
11A
1. Dell Rapids (18) 98 3-0
2. Canton (1) 74 3-0
3. West Central (1) 64 3-0
4. Sioux Falls Christian 22 1-2
5. Lennox 21 2-1
RV: Dakota Valley 19
11B
1. Winner (13) 81 4-0
2. Sioux Valley (3) 61 4-0
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 30 4-0
4. Hot Springs 27 3-1
T5. Deuel 19 4-0
T5. Elk Point-Jefferson 19 2-1
RV: WWSSC 11, Tri Valley 5
9AA
1. Parkston (21) 105 4-0
2. Hamlin 72 4-0
3. Howard 53 3-1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 39 4-0
5. Hanson 19 2-2
RV: Wall, Platte-Geddes, Stanley Co, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy
9A
1. Canistota (11) 83 4-0
2. Warner (7) 75 3-0
3. Philip 34 3-0
4. Wolsey-Wessington 30 2-1
5. Alcester-Hudson 19 4-0
RV: Gregory, Harding Co-Bison, Deubrook Area
9B
1. Faulkton Area (18) 96 4-0
2. De Smet (2) 82 3-1
3. Hitchcock-Tulare (2) 45 3-1
4. Herreid-Selby Area 29 3-1
5. Avon 28 3-1
RV: Corsica-Stickney, Dell Rapids St. Mary
