Bucks Move To Second In Media Poll
Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth addresses the team before practice Wednesday. Yankton moved to second in the South Dakota Media poll in advance of this week's game with top-ranked Pierre.

The Yankton Bucks moved up to second place in the South Dakota Media football poll and remained in third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, as the two polls were released on Monday.

Yankton, 3-0, hosts top-ranked Pierre (3-0) on Friday.

