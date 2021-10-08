VERMILLION — Jack Kratz accounts for three touchdowns in Vermillion’s 28-26 victory over West Central Friday night in Vermillion.
Kratz threw for 161 yards and rushed for 45 more yards for Vermillion (5-2). Kratz threw a one yard score to Mehki Sheffield and rushed for two more scores. Jeremy Crowe added 21 yards rushing and a six-yard touchdown.
Gavin Koch threw three touchdown passes, all to Braden Dierickx for West Central (4-3). Logan Maras added a two-yard rushing score.
Vermillion hosts Tri-Valley Oct. 15. West Central hosts Madison Friday.
Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 8
COLOME — Gayville-Volin scored 30 first-quarter points on the way to a 58-8 rout of Colome in prep football action on Friday.
Kaden Pechota’s 2-yard run and ensuing PAT conversion gave Colome an 8-0 lead. The Raiders would keep Colome off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Andrew Gustad rushed for 276 yards on just 10 carries, scoring touchdowns of 71, 44, 48 and 16 yards. Nate Quatier was 5-of-7 passing for 106 yards and two scores. Kyle Hirsch had two catches for 59 yards, including a 48-yard score, and returned a punt 52 yards for a score. Spencer Karstens had a 45-yard touchdown catch and 2-yard touchdown run in the win.
Gustad led the Gayville-Volin defense with 11 tackles.
Gayville-Volin, 5-1, finishes the regular season at Burke on Oct. 15. Colome travels to Alcester-Hudson on Oct. 15.
S.F. Christian 21, Dakota Valley 20, OT
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian stopped a two-point conversion attempt by Dakota Valley in overtime, preserving a 21-20 victory over the Panthers in prep football action on Friday.
Brooks Nelson passed for 152 yards and a score, and rushed for 42 yards for SFC. Isaiah Young rushed for 82 yards and a score. Jaden Witte had five catches for 87 yards in the win.
Ethan Anema rushed for 64 yards and two scores, and passed for 62 yards and a score for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist had two catches for 56 yards and a score.
Tayton Snyder returned an interception 35 yards for a score to lead the SFC defense. Mitchel Nelson added a team-best 11 tackles.
Andrew Clay had nine tackles for the Dakota Valley defense. Brodey Ballinger was in on seven stops. Rosenquist picked off a pass.
In the overtime session, Young scored on a 2-yard play to give the Chargers a 21-14 lead. Anema scored on the Panthers’ first overtime play, but a potential game-winning pass to Rosenquist was broken up, preserving the Charger victory.
The Chargers, 4-3, host Canton next. Dakota Valley, 1-6, travels to Dell Rapids next.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (4-3) 0 7 0 7 7 — 21
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-6) 7 0 7 0 6 — 20
Hanson 32, Canistota-Freeman 24
CANISTOTA — Brock Tuttle scored a one-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to lift Hanson to a 32-24 victory over Canistota-Freeman Friday night in Canistota.
Tuttle ran for 69 yards and three touchdowns for Hanson (7-0). Hadley Wallace added 54 yards and Jackson Jarding 32. Kade Waldera threw for 26 yards.
Tage Ortman threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and added 21 yards rushing and a score for Canistota-Freeman (4-4). Isiah Robertson tallied 61 rushing yards and a touchdown. Noah Kleinsasser pitched in 27 yards rushing. Will Ortman hauled in five passes for 74 yards and a score. Tye Merrill added 38 yards receiving.
Tuttle tallied 8 tackles, two for a loss for Hanson defensively. Wallace and Waldera recorded interceptions.
Riley Heiberger tallied eight and a half tackles (six solo, five assisted) for the Canistota-Freeman defense.
Canistota-Freeman has a bye week next week before the playoffs begin. Hanson hosts Howard Friday night.
HANSON (7-0) 16 8 0 8 —32
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (4-4) 0 8 16 0 —24
MCM 44, Parker 7
PARKER — Gavin Gordon passed for 247 yards and two scores, and rushed for three more, as McCook Central-Montrose downed Parker 44-7 in prep football action on Friday.
Gordon rushed for scores of 56, 35 and two yards. He also found Cody Miles for a pair of touchdowns, as Miles had five catches for 140 yards. Trevor Hansen rushed for 128 yards and a pair of scores in the victory.
Jaivyn DeBoer rushed for 56 yards and a score for Parker. Charlie Patten added 46 yards rushing and Jack Even 27 yards. DeBoer threw for 24 yards, 23 coming on a Davin Fuller reception.
Kade Grocott had 13 tackles, including two for loss, for the MCM defense.
MCM hosts Flandreau on Oct. 15, as the Fighting Cougars host Senior Night. Parker finishes the regular season at Elk Point-Jefferson.
MCM (5-2) 0 20 12 12 — 44
PARKER (1-6) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Crofton 29, Ponca 7
PONCA, Neb. — Jimmy Allen rushed for over 200 yards in Crofton’s 29-7 victory over Ponca Friday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Allen tallied 221 yards and two touchdowns for Crofton. William Poppe added 75 yards and Simon McFarland a touchdown run. McFarland threw for 69 yards and a touchdown. Mayson Ostermeyer hauled in the pass for the Warriors.
Evan Keller threw for 78 yards for Ponca. Dalton Anderson added 17 rushing yards and Dalton Lamprecht 16. Keller added a rushing score.
CROFTON 0 15 7 7 —29
PONCA 7 0 0 0 —7
Cedar Catholic 27, Oakland-Craig 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Tate Thoene tallied four touchdowns to lead Cedar Catholic to a 27-0 win over Oakland-Craig Friday night in Hartington.
Thoene recorded 142 passing and 79 rushing yards and two passing and two rushing scores for Cedar Catholic (6-1). Carter Arens and Carson Arens each caught a touchdown pass and Easton Becker added 77 rushing yards.
Grady Gatewood threw for 131 yards for Oakland-Craig (4-3). Gatewood added 77 rushing yards.
Thoene tallied six tackles for the Cedar Catholic defense.
Cedar Catholic is at home against Ponca Friday. Oakland-Craig is at Archbishop Bergan Friday.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (4-3) 0 0 0 0 —0
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-1) 7 13 0 7 —27
Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 21
ELK POINT — Noah McDermott tallied two total touchdowns to lead Elk Point-Jefferson to a 38-21 victory over Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan Friday night in Elk Point.
McDermott scored one through the air and once on the ground for Elk Point-Jefferson (5-2). McDermott tallied 91 rushing yards and 128 passing yards. Lucas Hueser added 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ben Swatek added one rushing score. Devin Schmitz tallied 52 yards receiving and a score.
Koby Kaiser rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown for Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (4-3). Kaden Klumb added 163 passing yards and a 59-yard touchdown to Sam Hofer.
Elk Point-Jefferson hosts Parker Friday. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan is at Baltic.
