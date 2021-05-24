NORFOLK, Neb. — The Norfolk Golden Girls-Adkins squad downed the Yankton Fury Fire 10-2 in the 18-under gold division championship of the Kelly’s Tournament on Sunday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Hannah Christopherson had a double for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Lainie Keller, Tristan Buss, Emma Heine, Jadyn Hubbard and Brenna Steele each had a hit.
Buss took the loss.
Fury Fire 3, Wayne Dirt Devils 0
Lainie Keller’s three-run walk-off home run in the fifth propelled the Yankton Fury Fire to a 3-0 victory over the Wayne Dirt Devils in the semifinals on Sunday.
Kelsey O’Neill, Hannah Christopherson, Kara Klemme and Brenna Steele each had a hit for Yankton.
Faith Indra had two hits for Wayne. Hope O’Reilly and Hailey Schroeder each had a hit.
Tristan Buss went the distance in the win, striking out four. Rachel Hobbs took the loss, striking out six.
Fury Fire 4, NCN Lightning 3
The Yankton Fury Fire built a 4-1 lead and held on for a 4-3 victory over the NCN Lightning on Saturday.
Lainie Keller went 2-for-2 with a home run, and Hannah Christopherson went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Kara Klemme, Brenna Steele, Keyara “Lucky” Mason and Emma Heine each had a hit.
Emma Wiese picked up the win.
Fury Fire 8, Titans 3
The Yankton Fury Fire used a pair of big innings to cruise past the Titans 8-3 on Saturday.
Brenna Steele and Kelsey O’Neill each went 2-for-2 with a double for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson also went 2-for-2. Emma Wiese, Kara Klemme and Emma Heine each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out six in the four-inning contest.
Fury Fire 5, TLC Blaze 1
The Yankton Fury Fire overcame an early deficit to claim a 5-1 victory over the TLC Blaze on Saturday.
Jadyn Hubbard went 2-for-2, and Emma Wiese, Kelsey O'Neill and Hannah Christopherson each doubled for Yankton. Lainie Keller, Keyara “Lucky” Mason and Emma Heine each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese picked up the victory, striking out four.
