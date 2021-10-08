TULSA, Okla. – The South Dakota Coyotes struck first Friday night inside the Case Soccer Complex but Oral Roberts’ three second half goals proved to be too much for the Yotes as they suffer just their third loss of the season.
The Yotes record back-to-back losses for the first time this season and fall to 6-3-2 and 1-2 in conference play while the Golden Eagles earn their first win of the conference season and move to 4-7-1 and 1-2 in Summit League play.
Senior Joana Zanin gave the Yotes the early lead off a free kick from just outside of the top of the box. The goal came in the 23rd minute and was Zanin’s first of the season and 5th of her career.
Oral Roberts scored three times in 22 minutes of the second half to take control.
USD wraps up the road trip on Sunday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Kansas City.
