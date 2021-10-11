VIBORG — Scotland picked up a 25-12, 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 15-8 win over Viborg-Hurley Monday night in Viborg.
Martina DeBoer tallied 12 kills to lead Scotland (12-13). Rylee Conrad added 36 assists and Bailey Vitek 17 digs.
Delana Mach tallied 11 kills and nine digs for Viborg-Hurley (5-14). Coral Mason added nine kills and 13 digs. Jenna Graves added 25 assists. Estelle Lee tallied 26 digs and Denae Mach 17. Charley Nelson had a game-high 30 digs.
Viborg-Hurley is at Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday. Scotland hosts Bon Homme.
Saturday
Wagner 3, Madison 0
WAGNER — Wagner picked up a 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Madison Saturday in Wagner.
Emma Yost and Avari Bruguier tallied nine kills each for Wagner (18-4). Bruguier tallied 17 digs and Madi Knebel and Shalayne Nagel 12 digs each. Macy Koupal tallied 28 assists.
Audrey Nelson tallied eight kills for Madison. Raena Rost tallied 15 digs and Maycee Theede 13. Kylie Krusemark added 14 assists.
Wagner is back in action Tuesday at Parkston. Madison is at home against Milbank Tuesday.
Centerville 3, Iroquis-Doland 0
CENTERVILLE — Centerville earned a 26-24, 25-18, 27-25 win over Iroquis-Doland Saturday in Centerville.
Mya Bendt tallied 13 kills and 24 digs for Centerville. Thea Gust added eight kills. Macey Hostetler added 25 assists. Bailey Hansen contributed 27 digs and Lillie Eide 24 digs. Mackenzie Meyer pitched in 15 digs.
Centerville is at home against Dell Rapids St. Mary Tuesday.
Hartington-Newcastle Tourn.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Wausa 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle picked up a 25-23, 26-24 win over Wausa at the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament in Hartington Saturday.
Erin Folkers tallied eight kills to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Olivia Grutsch tallied 18 digs and Kennadi Peitz 11. Alivia Morten pitched in 14 assists.
Hunter West tallied eight kills for Wausa. Sienna West added 16 assists and Abby Kaiser eight digs.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, North Central 1
Hartington-Newcastle picked up a 25-20, 12-25, 25-21 win over North Central in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament Saturday.
Erin Folkers tallied 10 kills and eight digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Lauren Howell added seven kills. Olivia Grutsch and Kennadi Peitz tallied 20 digs each. Alivia Morten added 26 assists and 12 digs.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge tallied a 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Hartington-Newcastle at the Hartington-Newcastle tournament in Hartington Saturday.
Erin Folkers tallied eight kills and eight digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten added 21 assists and Olivia Grutsch 18 digs.
Wausa 2, Winside 1
Wausa earned a 25-12, 12-25, 25-12 win over Winside Saturday at the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament in Hartington.
Hunter West tallied six kills for Wausa. Sienna West added 19 assists and seven digs. Ali Lundberg, Alexa Cunningham and Reghan Bloomquist added four kills each.
North Central 2, Wausa 1
North Central earned a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Wausa Saturday at the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament in Hartington, Nebraska
Hunter West led Wausa with 12 kills. Sienna West tallied 23 assists and Abby Kaiser 15 digs. Hunter West pitched in eight digs.
