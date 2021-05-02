LESTERVILLE — Lesterville scored in seven of eight innings to claim a 15-7 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Ian Powell went 4-for-5, and Andy Dollerschell went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for Lesterville. Cam Schiltz had three hits and five RBI. Tanner Van Driel also had three hits. Tyler Edler and Brandon Nickolite each had two hits. Dave Schmidt doubled, and Tanner Skorepa, Shawn Dollerschell and Brandon Wagner each had a hit in the victory.
Spencer Freudenthal had a grand slam to drive in four of Parkston’s seven runs. Billy Hamilton drove in two runs. Jeff Harris, Zach Uttecht, Pat Harris and Dillon Stadlman each had a hit for the Mudcats.
Alex Wagner pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Nickolite struck out four in five innings of relief. Jake Weber took the loss.
PARKSTON 200 100 400 — 7 5 2
LESTERVILLE 122 014 41X — 15 21 1
Jake Weber, Dillon Stadlman (5), Brady Nolz (9) and Stadlman, Weber (5); Alex Wagner, Brandon Nickolite (5) and Andy Dollerschell
Dimock-Emery 13, Crofton 12
EMERY — Dimock-Emery blew an 11-0 lead, but scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 13-12 victory over Crofton in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Dimock-Emery had scored in each of the first four innings to build its edge, but Crofton scored in the next four innings — including seven runs in the eighth — to take a 12-11 advantage. Doug Sudbeck had a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to claim the victory.
Sam Arend doubled twice, and Tyson Kayser doubled and singled for Dimock-Emery. Jason Schmidt homered. Phil Johnson, Sudbeck, Colton Plagmann and Steve Ernster each had a hit in the victory.
Lathan Maibaum had two hits and three RBI, and Tyler Potts had two hits for Crofton. Austin Hegge and Colton Schieffer each doubled. Ted Bengston, Christopher Kleinschmit, Danny McKay, Ben Hegge and Andrew Schieffer each had a hit for the Bluejays.
Sudbeck picked up the win in relief. Austin Hegge took the loss, also in relief.
CROFTON 000 011 370 — 12 11 2
DIMOCK-EMERY 251 300 002 — 13 9 3
Ted Bengston, Ben Hegge (2), Andrew Schieffer (5), Austin Hegge (9) and Brady Steffen, Ben Hegge (8); Ben Wermers, Jason Schmidt (8), Doug Sudbeck (9) and Colton Plagmann
