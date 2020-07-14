NORTH SIOUX CITY — Yankton Fury Black earned a doubleheader sweep of Dakota Valley in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Olivia Binde tossed a two-hit shutout as Yankton won 9-0.
Lucy Yost doubled and singled, and Camryn Koletzky had two hits for Yankton. Emma Eichacker, Binde, Emma Herrboldt, Chloe Vander Tuig and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the victory.
In the nightcap, Yankton built a 5-0 lead on the way to a 6-4 victory.
Payton Moser went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Lucy Yost doubled and singled for Yankton. Eichacker, Binde, Herrboldt, Mikayla Humpal, Vander Tuig and Tramp each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win.
Norfolk 5-8, Fury Fire 1-5
The Norfolk Golden Girls earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Cara Graae doubled, and Erica Brown had a hit and two RBI as Norfolk won 5-1.
For Yankton, Jenna Cox went 2-for-2 with a triple. Kelsey O’Neill and Kara Klemme each had two hits for the Fury Fire.
Tara Koch picked up the win, striking out four. Ellie Wiese took the loss, striking out five.
Norfolk used a six-run first to claim the nightcap 8-5.
Koch and Chloe Lowe each had two hits for Norfolk.
For Yankton, O’Neill had two hits, and Lainie Keller and Emma Heine each doubled to lead the way. Lucky Mason added a hit.
Brown picked up the win. Emma Wiese took the loss.
S.F. Round Robin
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Fire went 3-0 in a round robin event on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
YANKTON 5, TSC BLAZE 3: Kelsey O’Neill homered to lead Yankton. Emma Wiese, Jenna Cox, Brenna Steele, Hannah Christopherson, Ellie Wiese and Lucky Mason each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win.
YANKTON 13, REBELS 8: Jenna Cox tripled, and Kara Klemme, Brenna Steele, Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine and Lucky Mason each doubled for Yankton.
Emma Wiese picked up the win.
YANKTON 9, THUNDERBIRDS 2: Jenna Cox homered twice to lead Yankton.
Kara Klemme and Emma Heine each doubled in the win.
Hannah Christopherson and Ellie Wiese each pitched for Yankton.
