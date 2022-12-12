Due to the expected poor weather conditions over the next couple of days, a number of area programs have made changes to their athletic schedules.
— The Freeman vs. Kimball-White Lake boys’ basketball game, scheduled for today (Monday) in Mitchell, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Wagner at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, has been changed to a varsity-only event beginning at 4 p.m. in Irene.
— The Platte-Geddes at Kimball-White Lake girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 23, in White Lake.
In an update from an earlier postponement, the Wynot at Guardian Angels Central Catholic basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Dec. 8, has been moved to Friday, Jan. 6. Sub-varsity games will begin at 4 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
