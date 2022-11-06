The Yankton boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling teams each opened the 2022-23 season with convincing victories over West Central on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls earned a 44-6 victory over the Trojans.
For the Gazelles, Leila Barta posted a 200 high game and 496 series, and Teighlor Karstens had a 178 high game and 489 series to lead the way. Zara Bitsos added 187 high game and 456 series.
Madisyn Jones led West Central with a 152 high game and 440 series. Riley Howard added a 150 high game and 418 series.
The Yankton Bucks earned a 42-8 victory over West Central in boys’ varsity action.
Connar Becker posted a 225 high game and 620 series to lead Yankton. Nate Myer had a 212 high game and 586 series. Nick Taylor added a 186 high game and 543 series.
For West Central, Blaine Wieczorek posted a 235 high game and 576 series. Caiden Jones added a 209 high game and 532 series.
Yankton hits the road for Dell Rapids on Nov. 10, a 3:30 p.m. start at Pinz in Dell Rapids.
In JV action, the Yankton boys earned a 47-3 victory. Parker Kisch led the way with a 205 high game and 493 series. Audric Boese-Rahm had a 161 high game and 468 series. Liam Villanueva added a 163 high game and 453 series.
