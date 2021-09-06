The Yankton High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will hold a canned food drive during their varsity doubleheader against Brandon Valley today (Tuesday).
Fans are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the games, scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. Donations will go to Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.