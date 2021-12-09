PONCA, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 62-10 win over Randolph Thursday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Matte Milligan tallied 14 points to lead all scorers for Ponca (3-0). Samantha Evans added 12 points and Gracen Evans 10.
Ella Scott and Ariel Fye tallied three points each for Randolph (0-2).
Ponca is at Irene-Wakonda Saturday. Randolph hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Saturday.
RANDOLPH (0-2) 1 4 0 5 —10
PONCA (3-0) 22 22 10 8 —62
Crofton 57, Boyd County 12
CROFTON, Neb. — Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge led Crofton to a 57-12 win over Boyd County Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Folkers tallied 21 points and four assists for Crofton (4-0). Wragge added 15 points and Jayden Jordan seven.
Leah Jockens tallied five points and Rylie Haun four for Boyd County.
Crofton is back in action Saturday at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
BOYD COUNTY 1 6 2 3 —12
CROFTON 23 23 9 2 —57
