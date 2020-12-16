VERMILLION — Imagine being in Bob Nielson’s shoes. Or in the shoes of any other college football coach.
You want to get to know a high school player. You want them to get to know you. You want to be able to sell them and their parents on yourself and your university.
Now imagine having to do that without face-to-face contact and over a cell phone or a computer.
“I am really a face to face guy, and I probably struggled with this recruiting cycle maybe more than a lot of coaches did,” said Nielson, the head coach at the University of South Dakota.
Football coaches like Nielson and his staff had to recruit players for the 2021 class in the middle of a pandemic, when there was a ‘dead period’ set by the NCAA. Coaches weren’t permitted to travel off campus and many times without the ability of recruits to visit campuses.
Those usual steps in the recruiting process gave way to Zoom and FaceTime chats.
“I like to sit down in the living room face to face with a young man and his family, and make sure they understand who I am, and get a feel for who they are,” Nielson said Wednesday afternoon on the first day of the early signing period.
Despite those challenges, Nielson and his staff signed 16 players during the early period: Five from the state of Florida, as well as South Dakota (2), Minnesota (2), Nebraska (2), Wisconsin (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1) and Michigan (1).
“For the most part, these are kids that have never stepped foot on our campus and ones we have never met face-to-face,” said Phil Ockinga, USD’s assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.
Just as the obstacles were difficult for the coaches, they were even more challenging for the recruits, who had to make those big decisions based on things like videos and faith in what coaches were telling them.
“For so many of these kids, it’s about getting them on campus, and we haven’t had the chance,” Ockinga said.
Still, whether it would be in person or over the phone or in a video, the fundamentals of recruiting remained the same, he added.
“It still comes down to recruiting parents and about creating those relationships,” Ockinga said. “That’s something we really believe in; about having a solid bond between you and the family.”
There was also an added disappointment in Vermillion that USD coaches weren’t able to showcase the DakotaDome renovations (locker room, lounges, etc.) to prospective recruits. Instead, coaches were left to showing around recruits through a FaceTime chat or other photos and videos.
“We thought it’d have a major impact on recruiting, but until they see it in person with their own eyes, it’s really hard to show them how nice everything is,” Ockinga said.
Nonetheless, the new amenities do show something else: Support, according to Nielson.
“I do think it demonstrates the tremendous commitment our institution has made to Division I football,” he said. “That is definitely a big part of our success.”
Among the 16 recruits added Wednesday by USD were Sam Kohls (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) and Caden Ellingson (Tea Area), whom Ockinga called “probably the two best offensive linemen in the state.”
South Dakota also continued its pipeline to the state of Florida by adding a pair of 3-star recruits: Antonio Outler (RB from Palm Beach Gardens) and Earl Miller Jr. (DL from Riviera Beach). They played Pop Warner ball together, and another Florida recruit Javion Phelps (WR from Orlando) went to the same high school as current USD player Jonathan Joanis.
The two recruits from Nebraska are Matt Medill (LB from Norris High School) and Hunter Push (OL from Omaha North). Also included in the class is Stephen Rusnak, a kicker from Michigan.
Nielson said USD continues to target the offensive and defensive lines, as well as depth at the skill positions. He also said USD will possibly add 2-3 more recruits between freshmen and transfers between now and the next signing day on Feb. 3, 2021.
What will remain the same is the challenges faced by coaches and prospective recruits, alike.
“I hope we never have to do this again from a recruiting standpoint,” Nielson said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.