Friday evening, President Marc Long got a reminder of why Mount Marty University added football.
It wasn’t a game, or even a scrimmage. Just a little “Meet the Team” get-together, a month before the Lancers take to Crane-Youngworth Field for their first competition.
“It’s a really good crowd. This is amazing,” Long said. “It’s been wonderful to see the community response.”
As coaches manned the two grills and kept the other items stocked, players mingled with their families and the community members in attendance, tossed bags (cornhole) and a football, and snuck in the occasional selfie — both with fans and with teammates.
Seeing the interaction with the community was especially pleasing for Long.
“We have quite a few South Dakota kids (on the roster), but we also have a lot of kids and their families who came from a long way away,” he said. “Them seeing the hospitality from Yankton, from Mount Marty, is heartwarming.”
MMU head coach John Michaletti echoed that statement.
“The main goal was to get all the players here, let their families get a good feel for Yankton, let everybody know how welcoming of a community it is,” he said. “And having those boosters and the rest of the Yankton community see the faces of our players that they’ll be supporting here.”
Not even the haze from distant wildfires or the cooler temperatures could dampen the mood.
“Even with the weather we got a taste of fall,” Michaletti said. “We’re getting excited about getting going shortly.”
That excitement, which shown through in the Lancer players and coaches in attendance, has been there in the community from day one.
“Since the day I moved up there, everyone’s talked about how excited the community is to have college football,” Michaletti said. “Constantly you feel that. Our scrimmage last fall, then our spring game and now this, you feel the excitement.”
The team checks out equipment this morning in preparations to begin practice on Monday. Then the countdown begins toward the season opener, a Sept. 4 matchup with a MMU rival in many sports: Dakota Wesleyan.
That game could be a big draw for all involved, Long anticipated.
“There will be a lot from Mitchell (DWU) there. There will be a lot from Yankton there. There will be a lot of alumni there,” he said.
Besides the debut, fans will get four other chances to see the Lancers at home: Sept. 25 (Briar Cliff), Oct. 2 (Northwestern), Oct. 16 (Concordia) and Oct. 30 (Hastings). The Oct. 16 game will serve as Mount Marty’s first-ever football-based homecoming.
The Lancers’ road trips include Jamestown (Sept. 11), Morningside (Sept. 18), Dordt (Oct. 9), Doane (Oct. 23) and Midland (Nov. 13).
