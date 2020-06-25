LINCOLN, Neb. — A pair of golfers with area ties lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday of the Nebraska Golf Association Match Play Championships, being held at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.
Caleb Badura, of Aurora, defeated Fordyce, Nebraska, native Matthew Schaefer in 20 holes, while Ryan Nietfeldt, of Elkhorn, beat former University of South Dakota golfer Jesse Talcott in 20 holes.
Luke Kluver, of Norfolk, will face Nietfeldt in today’s (Friday) finals.
