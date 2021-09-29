PIERCE, Neb. — Yankton claimed both team titles at the Pierce Junior High cross country meet, held Tuesday.
In the girls’ race, Yankton put four runners in the top seven to beat Wayne 14 to 36. Abby Johanneson led the Gazelles in the two-mile race, finishing fourth in 14:23.13. Kahlen Peterson (14:25.88), Mary Rounds (14:34.37) and Delaney Youmans (14:44.67) finished fifth, sixth and seventh to complete Yankton’s scoring.
Led by medalist Harrison Krajewski (11:51.80), Yankton beat Norfolk 19 to 33 for the boys’ title. Isaac Peterson (12:38.51) was fourth, Bryton Olson (12:49.15) was seventh and Boston Frick (12:54.27) was ninth in the two-mile race for the Bucks.
