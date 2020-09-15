YORK, Neb. — Elizabeth Watchorn and Gabby Ruth each reached double digits in kills as Mount Marty swept York College 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in college volleyball action Tuesday night in York, Nebraska.
Watchorn tallied 12 kills and six digs for Mount Marty (4-5), while Ruth had 11 kills on 21 swings. Amber Miller keyed that offense with 29 set assists and Molly Brinkman led the defense with 16 digs.
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action tonight (Wednesday) at home against College of Saint Mary.
