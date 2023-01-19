BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
1/16 RESULTS: Horn Law def. Dakota Warriors 59-45; Kaiser Heating and Cooling def. Ben’s Brewing Company 59-51; Peterson Construction def. Imperial ICE 53-49; Culligan Water def. Jones Construction 65-34
1/9 RESULTS: Dakota Warriors def. Culligan Water 66-48; Imperial ICE def. QWS & QHS 66-35; Peterson Construction def. Ben’s Brewing Company 77-44; Horn Law def. Kaiser Heating and Cooling 63-43.
STANDINGS: Kaiser Heating and Cooling 4-0, Horn Law 3-0, Ben’s Brewing Company 3-1, QWS & QHS 2-1, Imperial ICE 1-3, Dakota Warriors 1-3, Peterson Construction 1-2, Culligan Water 1-2, Jones Construction 0-4
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE I
1/15 RESULTS: Astec Attackers def. The BS’s Band 21-19, 21-14, 21-7; Block Party def. Kicken Astec 16-21, 21-16, 21-17; Czeckers def. Dat Ace 21-8, 21-8, 21-9; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Here for The Beer 21-114, 21-11, 21-12.
STANDINGS: Block Party 5-1, Astec Attackers 5-1, Czeckers 4-2, O’Malley’s Big Hitties 4-2, The BS’s Band 3-3, Here for The Beer 2-4, Kicken Astec 1-5, Dat ACE 0-6
COED LEAGUE II
1/15 RESULTS: No Name def. Get Face Insurance 21-11, 16-21, 21-11; MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-13, 21-15, 21-11; Bros def. Skilled in Every Position 18-21, 21-18, 21-9; Sunday Service def. Get Face Insurance 21-14, 21-13, 21-19.
STANDINGS: No Name 4-1, The Empire Spikes Back 4-2, Sunday Service 4-2, MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers 3-2, Get Face Insurance 2-4, Bros 2-4, Skilled in Every Position 1-5
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
1/9 RESULTS: Here 4 The Beer def. Cuka’s Notorious DIG 21-7, 21-11, 21-9; Meridian CFS def. Astec Aces 15-21, 21-18, 21-11; Block Party def. Pinkelman Construction 21-14, 21-19, 18-21; Vertically Challenged def. The Volley Brawlers 21-19, 21-14, 21-17; The Lemonade Stand def. Bumpin Uglies 22-20, 13-21, 21-18; Dig This def. The Empire Spikes Back via forfeit; The Walnut def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-10, 21-18, 21-14.
12/19 RESULTS: The Walnut def. Cuka’s Notorious DIG 21-19, 21-219, 19-21; Vertically Challenged def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-9, 21-6, 21-10; Here 4 The Beer def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-8, 24-22, 21-7; The Volley Brawlers def. The Lemonade Stand 21-15, 21-17, 19-21; Pinkelman Construction def. Dig This 21-13, 21-12, 21-19; Meridian CFS def. Bumpin Uglies 21-12, 21-16, 21-8; Block Party def. Astec Aces 21-18, 21-3, 21-15.
STANDINGS: Here 4 The Beer 7-0, Block Party 7-0, The Volley Brawlers 5-2, Vertically Challenged 5-2, The Walnut 5-2, Meridian CFS 5-2, Cuka’s Notorious DIG 3-4, Pinkelman Construction 3-4, Dig This 3-4, Astec Aces 2-5, The Lemonade Stand 2-5, The Empire Spikes Back 1-6, Bumpin Uglies 1-6, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-7
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
1/11 RESULTS: Balls Out def. Volley Llamas 14-21, 21-7, 21-9; Net Ninjas def. Elkhorn Valley Bank 21-4, 21-7, 21-13; Hot Flashers/JJ Benji Balls Out def. I Got It… Or Not 21-14, 22-20, 21-16.
12/21 RESULTS: Net Ninjas def. def. Volley Llamas 21-8, 21-8, 21-9; Balls Out def. I Got It… Or Not 21-11, 14-21, 21-15; Hot Flashers/JJ Benji Balls Out def. Elkhorn Valley Bank 21-23, 21-12, 21-16.
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 7-0, Hot Flashers/JJ Benji 5-2, Balls Out 4-3 , I Got It… Or Not 2-5 , Volley Llamas 2-5, Elkhorn Valley Bank 1-6
MEN’S LEAGUE
1/11 RESULTS: Astec Aces def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-18, 21-14, 20-22; Buhl’s Cleaners def. Astec 21-17, 13-21, 21-19; Verdesion Life Science def. Block City 21-19, 21-19, 21-18.
12/21 RESULTS: Block City def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-15, 21-17, 21-15; Verdesion Life Science def. def. Buhl’s Cleaners 21-11, 22-24, 21-11; Astec def. Astec Aces 21-15, 21-15, 21-13.
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 6-1, Astec 5-2, Block City 5-2, Astec Aces 3-4, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-6, Buhl’s Cleaners 1-6
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/11) Manitou 937
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/11) Coca-Cola 2586
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/11) Ryan Weverstad 279, Scott Byrkeland 266, Bob Doty 258, Jay Weaver 256, Tyler Novak 256, Tony Osborn 256
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/11) Pat King 700, Tony Osborn 676, Ryan Lemaster 673, Tyler Novak 666, Bob Doty 664
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 49, JR Sports Cards 36, Manitou 35, Coca-Cola 34, Stockwell Engineers 29, Pin Bruisers 28, JR’s Oasis 22, Plath Chiropractic 16, Horn Law Office 12
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/9) Candyland 473
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/9) Nustar 1253, Candyland 1253
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/9) Tony Osborn 268, Tyler Lanphear 249, Jay Weaver 245, Edwena Turner 216, Lynette Wulff 166, Peggy Muhmel 162
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/9) Jay Weaver 705, Tony Osborn 677, Tyler Lanphear 650, Edwena Turner 581, Peggy Muhmel 404, Lynette Wulff 392
STANDINGS: JNJ 20, QRF 19, Nustar 14, Team Nine 14, TNT 13, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 8, Candyland 7, The We Shed 7, Time to Spare 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.