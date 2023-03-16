SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley Panthers outscored Hot Springs 47-14 in the middle two periods to roll to an 80-47 victory over the Bison in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
The victory sends the Panthers (24-0), winners of 51 straight, to the semifinal today (Friday) against Hamlin (20-3). Start time is 6 p.m.
Randy Rosenquist finished with a triple-double, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 24 points. Sam Faldmo scored 10 points. Jaxon Hennies had nine points, and Jaxson Wingert and Luke Bruns each had eight points in the victory.
Camron Maciejewski led Hot Springs with 11 points. Preston Iverson scored 10 points. Braden Peterson and Aidyn Janis each had eight points.
Dakota Valley quickly built an 11-3 lead, then took a 21-14 edge after one quarter. But the Panthers turned on the jets from there, holding a 20-7 edge in the second quarter and a 27-7 edge in the third quarter to build a 40-point lead, 68-28.
The Bison closed the gap in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rested their starters.
Hot Springs (19-5) will face Sioux Valley (21-3) in consolation action today at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.