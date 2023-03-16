SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley Panthers outscored Hot Springs 47-14 in the middle two periods to roll to an 80-47 victory over the Bison in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The victory sends the Panthers (24-0), winners of 51 straight, to the semifinal today (Friday) against Hamlin (20-3). Start time is 6 p.m.

