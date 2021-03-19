You’re bound to hear it.
Everyone else seemingly has.
There’s an 8-year-old boy named Jalen telling everyone in Yankton he sees that he once beat Matthew Mors in an Xbox basketball video game.
“I’ve heard all about it,” joked Jalen’s father, Jeremy Kudera.
“He’s not afraid to let people know, ‘I beat Matthew Mors.’”
The fact that there’s a caveat isn’t going to slow Jalen down. He’ll be bragging about that for years. He got the best of the Yankton High School senior standout and one of the most accomplished boys’ basketball players in South Dakota history.
“Matthew was such a great sport and let him win,” Kudera said. “That’s something Jalen will cherish for a long time.”
You could find dozens of moments like that.
Many, many times where Mors — the Wisconsin-bound basketball star who has shined for the Bucks since joining the varsity team in seventh grade — has reached out to connect with young boys and girls in Yankton.
Eight-year-olds like Jalen may not remember how many points Mors scored or how many shots he blocked into the second row, but they’ll always remember those high-fives, those fist-bumps, those photos, those autographs, and yes, those video game battles.
“These young kids obviously look up to him for what he does on the basketball court, but what’s more special is how he carries himself in the community,” Kudera said.
“He takes time out of his day to brighten their day.”
That will be Mors’ lasting legacy.
It won’t be the wins (and there have been plenty), or the state championship (should have been plural), or the dunks or pre-COVID packed gym for a home game. It will be what he’s meant to everyone else; youngsters and his teammates.
“What Matthew has done for the program is almost immeasurable,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said.
About the only way you could accurate measure Mors’ impact on the Bucks’ program is by looking at how many players have been directly impacted by his production.
Think of it this way:
When Mors was a seventh-grader during the 2015-16 season, the seniors that season would have graduated in May 2016. And the freshman in the program this season will graduate in 2024.
That’s nearly a decade of players who have played alongside Mors.
“That’s an amazing direct impact,” Haynes said.
And yet, Mors’ impact goes far beyond those guys he’s played with on the court; it extends to those youngsters watching in the stands.
“I think that’s pretty obvious,” Haynes said. “People can see that the elementary and middle school kids want to grow up to be Matthew Mors.”
Haynes knows that first-hand.
His two sons, Cooper (age 8) and Connor (age 5), play as the Yankton Bucks or as Matthew Mors when they shoot hoops at their basket downstairs and out in the driveway.
The player they, and so many others, emulate is someone parents can be proud of, according to Haynes.
“I think what a lot of parents can appreciate is that Matthew is a good role model on and off the court,” Haynes said. “The parents can also be proud that their kid’s role model is a good person.”
— — —
There doesn’t always have to be a one-on-one connection.
You don’t need to physically high-five someone or stand next to them for a photo for their impact on you to hit home.
Sometimes it’s just watching what they do.
That’s where Simon Kampshoff, a fifth-grader in Yankton, comes in. While he may not always specifically mention Mors’ name to his parents, he’s someone the youngster looks up to.
“I think, if anything, he shows Simon and other kids what’s possible when you put in the good work,” said Simon’s father, Jesse.
Certainly not every player will get to be 6-foot-7 like Mors, but his work ethic — you’re not likely to find someone who puts in as much work at his game as Mors does — sets a good example for the younger generation, according to Kampshoff.
Many elite players have that quality about them, but Mors has separated himself thanks to his generosity and willingness to engage with youngsters.
“To be honest, when you think about someone Simon’s age and looking at Matthew, you’d think those young kids would almost be afraid to approach him,” Kampshoff said.
“But he’s such a nice guy and a good role model, that they don’t have a problem going up to him.”
Nor are they afraid to ask him for help.
Kudera’s 9-year-old daughter, Jordyn, asked Mors to help her and her father — along with some dancers from Academy of Dance — with a video for the River City Domestic Violence Center’s recent virtual ‘Dancing With The Stars’ event. In the video, Jordyn beats Mors in a game of 1-on-1.
“Especially in this day in age with social media, if that gets out there, it may impact a person’s image, but for Matthew, he knew it was for a great cause,” Kudera said.
“He was so willing to take time out of his busy day for such a great cause for our community.”
It’s who Mors is, as we’ve come to see.
He deflects credit at every opportunity; choosing rather to commend his teammates after a game in which he scores 30-something points.
“He could let all of this go to his head, so to speak, but he doesn’t,” Kampshoff said. “It seems like he has a really good head on his shoulders.”
— — —
He’s not that much older than me.
Rugby Ryken remembers thinking that while watching Mors six years ago.
There on the court was a 12-year-old playing for the Yankton varsity basketball team, and holding his own against juniors and seniors in the state’s largest class.
Ryken, then a 10-year-old fifth-grader, remembers being wowed by what Mors was doing for the Bucks at such a young age.
“It was really cool seeing him playing all those games,” said Ryken, whose brother Rex was a freshman for the Bucks during that season.
Mors became someone Rugby looked up to, and in time a certain realization began to set in: Rugby would one day get a chance to play with Mors.
“We all remember that guy, when you were in elementary school; that one player you looked up to,” Haynes said. “Now Rugby gets to play with him.”
That’s a rare opportunity.
We all looked up to and emulated professional athletes when we were young, or even college players if we closely followed college sports. Some of us may have even wanted to be like a high school star in our hometown — Jay Drake was the guy Haynes looked up to when he was growing up in Winner, for example.
How many of us, though, ever got the chance to play with that person; that idol of ours?
Rugby is living that reality. He’s the sophomore point guard for the Bucks, who will look to bring home a third-place plaque today (Saturday) in Rapid City.
“It’s cool,” Rugby said.
You can say that again.
All of those young kids who have reached out for a fist-bump, or asked for a photo or autograph, or played as Mors in a pickup game, or even played against him in a video game would certainly agree.
“I’m sure everyone looks up to Matthew,” Rugby said. “I don’t know how you couldn’t, with the whole Wisconsin thing and everything he’s done.”
Everything indeed.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.