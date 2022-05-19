CANTON — The Dakota Valley girls and Lennox boys claimed team honors in the Region 4A track and field meet, Thursday in Lennox.
The meet was a final opportunity to qualify for state. The top 24 individuals or relay teams in each event will qualify for state, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley beat out Canton 141.5 to 133 for the girls’ title. Elk Point-Jefferson (112.5) was third, followed by Parker (102) and Tea Area (85).
Dakota Valley won four events, including a distance sweep from Sophia Redler in the 1600 (5:34.35) and 3200 (12:50.88). Sophia Atchison won the pole vault (10-6) and Silja Gunderson won the 300 hurdles (47.93) for the Panthers.
Canton won five events, with Fallan Lundstrom claiming the 100 hurdles (16.07) and the javelin (111-5). Natylie Myers won the sot put (37-2), Carlee Laubach won the discus (123-9) and Jaryn Warejcka won the long jump (16-1) for the C-Hawks.
Mount Marty recruit Lexi Even had a hand in four victories for Parker. She won the 100 (12.87) and 200 (26.11), and anchored the Pheasants to victory in the 400 (50.44) and 800 (1:48.19) relays. Braelyn Berens, Janae Olson and Anna Reiffenberger ran the other three legs of both winning relays.
Vermillion won a pair of relays, the 3200 (10:11.57) and medley (4:27.30). Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta won the 3200 relay, while Kelcy Orr, Grace Chaussee, Barta and Cleveland ran the medley.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Natalie Heuertz won the triple jump (31-7). Beresford’s Jade Rhody won the high jump (5-2).
Lennox won three events. Alicia Ruud won the 400 (1:01.43), Emily Plucker won the 800 (2:22.97) and the two teamed with Karlie Bosma and Dani Highum to win the 1600 relay (4:15.94).
The Lennox boys won eight events on the way to a 165.5 to 125 victory over Dakota Valley in the team standings. Tea Area and Elk Point-Jefferson tied for third at 104 points. Beresford (93) was fifth.
For the victorious Orioles, Steven Christion won the 200 (23.56) and 400 (51.51), and anchored his squad to victory in the 800 relay (1:33.62). Ethan Larson, Braeden Wulf and Cohen Metcalf completed the relay.
Sam Swanson won the 1600 (4:43.05) and anchored Lennox to victory in the medley relay (3:48.36). Wulf, Metcalf and Larson completed the relay.
Also for Lennox, Cody Peterson swept the shot put (46-10) and discus (149-5). Layne Kuper won the 110 hurdles (16.18).
Dakota Valley won two events, Trae Piel in the 100 (11.90) and Blake Schmiedt in the 3200 (10:48.68). For Beresford, Andrew Atwood won the 800 (2:03.16) and Max Orr won the 300 hurdles (42.09). Parker’s Jaivyn DeBoer won the long jump (20-9 1/2) and triple jump (42-0). Elk Point-Jefferson’s Benjamin Swatek won the javelin (158-9).
Vermillion won the 3200 relay, with Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Henry Anderson, John Fleming and Jack Freeburg finishing in 8:30.27. Ty Hertz claimed the pole vault title for the Tanagers, clearing 12-0.
Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly won the high jump (6-0) and joined Nathan Babb, Eric Munson and Ryan Del Monaco in winning the 1600 relay (3:33.44). Canton’s foursome of Payton Eben, Tate Aasheim, Braydon Oakland and Canaan McCracken won the 400 relay in 46.23.
