Hartington-Newcastle claimed three events in the Lancer High School Opener indoor track and field meet, held Tuesday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the Mount Marty University campus.
Hartington-Newcastle won two girls’ events, both in which a Wildcat athlete was the lone competitor. Caroline Nelson cleared 6-6 to win the pole vault, while Alexus Hans posted a mark of 24-10 to win the triple jump.
Also for the Wildcat girls, Mani Lange finished fourth in the long jump (14-5 1/4) and tied for fifth in the high jump (4-4). Keanna Korth placed third in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 10.86. Alivia Morten tied for third in the high jump (4-6). Emma Wubben finished third in the shot put (30-7).
One individual won two girls’ events on the day, as Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs swept the 1600 (5:24.09) and 3200 (11:47.21).
The Wildcat boys swept the pole vault, won by Lane Heimes (9-6). Aiden Gratzfeld (9-6) and Kale Korth (8-6) finished second and third.
Heimes also finished second in the high jump (5-8), with Shay Dickes (5-4) fifth.
Jake Peitz earned the lone boys’ individual top-six finish for Hartington on the track, placing second in the 200 in 24.47. The Wildcats also finished fifth in the 1600 relay (3:55.25) and sixth in the 3200 relay (10:27.69).
Lawton-Bronson’s Adam Fillipi won the 60 (7.34) and 200 (24.17).
TRACK & FIELD
LANCER HIGH SCHOOL OPENER
March 23 in Yankton
GIRLS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Lily Juhnke, S.C. West 8.06; 2, Lineya Wells, S.C. East 8.06; 3, Aubree Bell, Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central (KP-WC) 8.21; 4, Elli Harris, S.C. East 8.41; 5, Emma Goehring, West Central 8.45; 6, Danika DeWitt 8.52
200: 1, Lineya Wells, S.C. East 26.61; 2, Aubree Bell, KP-WC 27.53; 3, Sadie Berg, West Central 27.80; 4, Molli Thorton, West Central 27.92; 5, Lily Juhnke, S.C. West 28.12; 6, Paige Kuchel, KP-WC 28.38
400: 1, Erika Kuntz, KP-WC 59.48; 2, Makenna Bowman, KP-WC 1:05.52; 3, Nicole Zuehl, S.C. North 1:07.90; 4, Keighlor Nolz, West Central 1:08.80; 5, Hannah Hageman, Lawton-Bronson 1:90.16; 6, Allison Reinking, KP-WC 1:09.37
800: 1, Avery Beller, S.C. North 2:37.70; 2, Sidney Chamberlain, S.C. North 2:41.75; 3, Lillian Garay, S.C. North 2:41.88; 4, Alexys Jones, S.C. East 2:43.41; 5, Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson 2:44.10; 6, Sarahy Hamann, KP-WC 2:45.71
1600: 1, Kaia Downs, S.C. East 5:24.09; 2, Elizabeth Jordan, S.C. North 5:43.78; 3, Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson 6:01.11; 4, Katie Lammers, S.C. East 6:11.32; 5, Emma Ricke, Lawton-Bronson 6:15.01; 6, Drew Caffrey, West Central 6:19.41
3200: 1, Kaia Downs, S.C. East 11:47.21; 2, Elizabeth Jordan, S.C. North 12:44.36; 4, Sarah Putze, KP-WC 14:00.02; 4, Sayda Rolfson, West Central 14:17.24; 5, Mary Putze, KP-WC 14:18.97
60 HURDLES: 1, Kyrie Olorundami, S.C. West 10.66; 2, Brylee Hempey, S.C. East 10.68; 3, Keanna Korth, Hartington-Newcastle 10.86; 4, Addie Harris, S.C. East 11.26; 5, Katelyn Archer, KP-WC 11.59; 6, Beau Todd, River Valley 11.67
1600 RELAY: 1, KP-WC (Paige Kuchel, Lillian Ofert, Mckenzie Goodwin, Erika Kuntz) 4:17.60; 2, S.C. West 4:32.23; 3, West Central 4:32.85; 4, S.C. North 4:35.65; 5, S.C. East 4:46.57; 6, River Valley 5:03.83
3200 RELAY: 1, S.C. North (Nicole Zuehl, Lillian Garay, Hannah Mogensen, Lauren Hauge) 11:04.30; 2, KP-WC 11:30.81; 3, West Central 11:44.28; 4, Lawton-Bronson 12:11.09
HIGH JUMP: 1, Kyley Vondrak, S.C. East 5-0; 2, Mia Rice, S.C. East 4-8; t3, Alivia Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Courtney Johnson, S.C. North 4-6; t5, Mani Lange, Hartington-Newcastle; Meredith Westra, S.C. East 4-4
LONG JUMP: 1, Aubree Bell, KP-WC 16-1.5; 2, Maya Augustine, S.C. West 15-7; 3, Sadie Berg, West Central 15-2.75; 4, Mani Lange, Hartington-Newcastle 14-5.25; 5, Lexi McElrath, KP-WC 14-1; 6, Bella Gordon, S.C. East 14-0.25
POLE VAULT: 1, Caroline Nelson, Hartington-Newcastle 6-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Kaitlyn Hennings, Lawton-Bronson 32-10; 2, Aysia Hall, West Central 31-6.25; 3, Emma Wubben, Hartington-Newcastle 30-7; 4, Sophia Verzani, S.C. North 30-4; 5, Maddie Thomas, River Valley 29-2; 6, Allie Schweitzberger, KP-WC 28-6
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Alexus Hans, Hartington-Newcastle 24-10
BOYS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Adam Fillipi, Lawton-Bronson 7.34; 2, Leighton Olesen, Lawton-Bronson 7.37; 3, Eduardo Moradel, S.C. North 7.39; 4, Damon Schmid, KP-WC 7.43; t5, Ethan Breyfogle, S.C. East; Kage Kundsen, S.C. East 7.54
200: 1, Adam Fillipi, Lawton-Bronson 24.17; 2, Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle 24.47; 3, Austin McClain, S.C. North 24.76; 4, Wyatt Nielsen, West Central 24.98; 5, Hayden Dahlhauser, Lawton-Bronson 25.33; 6, Emerson Pratt, KP-WC 25.43
400: 1, Theo Moseman, Lawton-Bronson 55.92; 2, Collin Greenwell, S.C. North 56.28; 3, Destiny Adams, S.C. East 57.70; 4, Layton Johnson, West Cetnral 58.02; 5, Austin McClain, S.C. North 58.27; 6, Matt Peters, Lawton-Bronson 58.30
800: 1, Gabe Nash, S.C. North 2:02.23; 2, Ryan Campbell, S.C. East 2:08.28; 3, Owen Hoak, S.C. East 2:18.07; 4, Connor Smith, Lawton-Bronson 2:19.97; 5, Daijhon Wright, S.C. East 2:20.18; 6, Dylan Baier, S.C. North 2:20.75
1600: 1, Will Lohr, S.C. North 4:29.00; 2, Yemane Kifle, S.C. North 4:38.41; 3, Ryan Campbell, S.C. East 4:48.15; 4, Brenden Andre, S.C. East 4:56.56; 5, Thomas Uhl, Lawton-Bronson 5:21.10; 6, Luke Campbell, S.C. East 5:22.57
3200: 1, Natnael Kifle, S.C. North 10:23.02; 2, Beshanena Gutema, S.C. North 10:41.42; 3, Brenden Andre, S.C. East 11:02.36; 4, Jose Gutierrez, S.C. North 11:27.52; 5, Ben Strunk, West Cetnral 11:28.17; 6, Tristen Jessen, KP-WC 12:21.58
60 HURDLES: 1, Kole Reis, KP-WC 9.17; 2, Lorcan Christensen, S.C. North 9.39; 3, Grant Schroeder, KP-WC 9.61; 4, Carson Pinkerton, S.C. East 9.67; 5, Lincoln Hinrich, S.C. North 10.32; 6, Owen Hoak, S.C. East 10.53
1600 RELAY: 1, S.C. North (Jared Magana, Colin Greenwell, Yemane Kifle, Gabe Nash) 3:43.45; 2, KP-WC 3:49.51; 2, S.C. East 3:50.27; 4, West Central 3:53.21; 5, Hartington-Newcastle 3:55.25; 6, Lawton-Bronson 4:02.91
3200 RELAY: 1, S.C. East (Braden Grover, Brody Comstock, Luke Campbell, Daijhon Wright) 9:04.26; 2, S.C. North 9:05.22; 3, Lawton-Bronson 9:13.06; 4, West Central 9:13.32; 5, KP-WC 10:18.29; 6, Hartington-Newcastle 10:27.69
HIGH JUMP: 1, Derek Eidsness, West Central 6-4; 2, Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 5-8; 3, Desmond Grace, S.C. North 5-8; 4, Logan Dolphin, S.C. East 5-6; 5, Shay Dickes, Hartington-Newcastle 5-4
LONG JUMP: 1, Dayton Harrell, S.C. North 19-10.25; 2, Destiny Adams, S.C. East 18-9; 3, Damon Schmid, KP-WC 18-0; 4, Trey Pruess, River Valley 17-7.5; 5, Braden Diericks, West Central 17-5; 6, Zach Peplinski, S.C. East 17-4.75
POLE VAULT: 1, Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 9-6; 2, Aiden Gratzfeld, Hartington-Newcastle 9-6; 3, Kale Korth, Hartington-Newcastle 8-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Zach Verzani, Lawton-Bronson 51-10; 2, Josh Livermore, West Central 44-11.5; 3, Blake Hogancamp, S.C. East 43-3.25; 4, Juan Deandra, S.C. East 39-9; 5, Izaiah Truitt, S.C. North 39-7.5; 6, Colton Johnson, River Valley 39-2.25
