MENNO — The girls’ basketball game featuring Canton at Menno, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Canton program.
No makeup date has been announced.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
