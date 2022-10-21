ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beavers ended Platte-Geddes’ quest for a third straight state title, topping the Black Panthers 42-18 in the opening round of the Class 9AA playoffs, Thursday in Alexandria.
Hanson, 8-1, will travel to Hamlin in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.
Jackson Jarding rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 36-yard pass for Hanson. Jayce Slaba passed for 79 yards and a score, and rushed for two scores in the win.
Ethan Cheeseman picked off two passes for the Hanson defense.
Joey Foxley rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman passed for 100 yards. Aiden Bultje rushed for 61 yards and had a touchdown catch. Parker Bailey caught five passes for 46 yards.
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-5) 6 0 0 12 — 18
HANSON (8-1) 6 22 14 0 — 42
