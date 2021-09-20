FREEMAN — Erin Uecker filled the stat sheet, finishing with 17 kills, five blocks and 19 digs as Freeman downed Canton 23-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kate Miller finished with 12 kills and 14 digs for Freeman. Ava Ammann had 14 assists, Paige Auch had eight assists and Lily Wipf added seven kills and 11 digs in the victory.
Freeman, 8-5, travels to Scotland today (Tuesday). Canton, 6-6, travels to Tri-Valley today.
Canton won the JV match 25-23, 26-24.
Wessington Springs 3, TDA 1
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs held off Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
For TDA, Megan Reiner posted 18 kills, three blocks and 20 digs to lead the way. Gracey Schatz had 16 kills. Hannah Stremick finished with 43 assists and 14 digs. Emma Fink added 15 digs for the Nighthawks.
Wessington Springs, 6-4, hosts Lower Brule on Thursday. TDA, 4-4, travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian today (Tuesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.