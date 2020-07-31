The Yankton High School football program will hold a parents’ meeting for the upcoming season on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the YHS Theatre. Parents of prospective Yankton football players entering grades 9-12 are asked to attend.
Equipment checkout for the Yankton football team will be on Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a secondary checkout for freshmen only on Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Coach Muth at brmuth@ysd.k12.sd.us
