SCOTLAND — The Avon Lady Pirates snapped Scotland’s three match winning streak with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 15-10 victory over the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Tiffany Pelton dominated the net for the Lady Pirates with 13 kills and Shalayne Nagel also posted 11 kills in the match. Also in the victory, Reese Powers finished with 18 assists and 12 digs while teammate Katie Gretschmann led the Lady Pirates’ defensively with 23 digs.
For the Lady Highlanders, Grace Fryda finished with 16 kills and eight digs, while Delanie VanDriel had 11 kills. Rylee Conrad also passed out 37 assists and teammate Makayla Friederich finished with 14 digs.
Scotland will now host Parkston on Thursday. Avon, meanwhile, will face T-D/A in the first round of the Great Plains Tournament this Saturday at Lake Andes.
AVON (7-3) 20 25 25 22 15
SCOTLAND (6-3) 25 18 12 25 10
Menno 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
WAKONDA — The Menno Wolves took a 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18 road victory over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Jesse Munkvold led the Wolves with 15 kills and 19 digs in the victory. Also for Menno, Kaylie Schempp posted 21 digs while Kylie Harriman finished the night with 20 assists and 21 digs.
For the Eagles, Emma Orr posted nine kills and ten digs while McKenna Mork finished with 12 assists. Willa Freeman would also have 26 digs while teammate Jordan Bak finished with 25 digs in the loss.
Menno will mow face Bon Homme on Thursday in Menno. Irene-Wakonda, meanwhile, will travel to Centerville on Thursday.
MENNO (4-7) 26 25 21 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-9) 24 18 25 18
TDA 3, Centerville 1
TRIPP — The T-D/A Nighthawks extended their win streak to four matches on Tuesday when they won a 11-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Centerville Tornadoes in prep volleyball action.
Hannah Stremick and Bailey Spoons had 17 assists and five ace serves apiece to lead the Nighthawks to victory. Gracey Schatz would also have 12 kills and Megan Reiner finished the match with 10 kills and four ace serves.
For the Tornadoes, Ellie Hunter had 11 kills and 15 digs, while Sophie Eide posted 16 digs. Bailey Hansen also handed out 16 assists in the loss.
The Nighthawks will look to extend their win sreak to five matches on Thursday when they face Corsica-Stickney in Corsica. Centerville, meanwhile, will host Irene-Wakonda on Oct.1.
CENTERVILLE (1-10) 25 15 12 13
TRIPP-DEL./ARM. (6-5) 11 25 25 25
Hartington-New. Tri.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Wakefield 0
HARTINGTON – The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats in the first match of their home triangular won 25-19, 25-18 over Wakefield on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Kayden Jueden finished with 11 kills and 20 digs, while Olivia Grutsch had 17 digs in the victory for the Wildcats. Alivia Morten also ended the match with a stellar 23 assists.
WAKEFIELD (4-14) 19 18
HARTINGTON-NEW. (7-7) 25 25
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Wausa 1
HARTINGTON – Hartington-Newcastle finished their home triangular with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Wausa in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Erin Folkers and Kayden Jueden both finished with 11 kills and teammate Ailivia morten led the offesnse with 24 assists. Jueden would also finish with 20 digs.
Hartington-Newcastle will now travel to Plainview on Thursday. Wausa, meanwhile, will host Niobrara/Verdigre on Thursday.
WAUSA (7-3) 25 16 22
HARTINGTON-NEW. (8-7) 20 25 25
Other Matches
Platte-Geddes 3, MVP 1
PLATTE — Karly Vanderwerff pounded the court with 20 kills to go along with 20 digs and five ace serves as Platte-Geddes defeated Mount Vernon-Plankinton 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday night in Platte.
Cadence Van Zee added 14 kills and 15 digs for Platte-Geddes (8-2), while Avery Devries had 34 set assists 16 digs, and Regan Hoffman paced the defense with 25 digs.
For MVP (7-7), Maria Baker and Haley Pickart both had six kills, and Shyla Tobin recorded 26 set assists.
Platte-Geddes visits Canistota on Thursday.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. (7-7) 22 25 19 22
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-2) 25 17 25 25
Lennox 3, Beresford 1
LENNOX — Annika Kollis’ 13 kills helped Lennox defeat Beresford 30-28, 26-28, 26-24, 25-15 on Tuesday night in Lennox.
Mara Hinker and Kyah Jackson each added 11 kills for Lennox (6-7), while Jackson also had 33 set assists and four ace serves. Courtney Sandal led the defense with 21 digs.
Beresford (1-9) got nine kills from Savannah Beeson, six kills from Megan Delay and Becca Tiedeman, 16 digs from Autumn Namminga and 14 set assists from Larissa Tiedeman.
Beresford hosts Chester Area on Thursday.
BERESFORD (1-9) 28 28 24 15
LENNOX (6-7) 30 26 26 25
S.F. Christian 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — The top-ranked Class A Sioux Falls Christian Chargers continued their impressive season with a strong 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 victory over the Vermillion Tanagers on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Brooklyn Pater led the way for the Chargers with 10 kills and Kelsi Heard passed out 23 assists. Also in the victory, Abby Glanzer posted nine kills.
For the Tanagers, Eva Knutson finished with seven kills and Claire Doty had 17 assists. Shandie Ludwig led the defense for Vermillion with 16 digs in the loss.
Now the Tanagers will look forward to their match on Thursday against South Sioux City. Sioux Falls Christian, meanwhile, will travel to Elk Point on Thursday to play Elk Point-Jefferson.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (14-0) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (2-7) 18 12 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.