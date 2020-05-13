VERMILLION — South Dakota volleyball and women’s golf programs received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for academic excellence based on the most recent academic progress rates. Both programs are receiving the award for the third consecutive year. They ranked in the top-10 percent of all squads in their respective sport.
“We take great pride in not only our student-athlete’s athletic accomplishments, but also their hard work and success in the classroom,” said USD Athletic Director David Herbster. “Our goal continues to be to compete both athletically and academically, and our student-athletes inspire all of us with success.
“Along with our student-athletes, I’d like to thank Colleen Evans, director of the Student-Athlete Success-Center, and her staff for their work. They are a major component of our classroom success.”
The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance of each team in every sport. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19.
The Summit League totaled 23 award-winning programs including six women’s golf programs and three volleyball teams.
