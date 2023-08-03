MITCHELL — The Tabor Bluebirds took down the Akron Rebels 8-1 in the first round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Akron scored their only run of the game in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Tanner Bundy was brought home on Dan Smith’s double to right-center field.
Tabor responded in the bottom half of the first, putting up three runs to take the final lead of the game. Two of the three runs scored on Joey Slama’s single to centerfield.
The Bluebirds added a run to their score in the third, fifth, sixth, and eighth inning to secure the win.
Tabor recorded eight runs on 15 hits for the game, getting a hit in every inning besides the second. On top of that, Tabor held Akron to one run on seven hits.
“I’m very happy with how we showed up and played baseball today. We hit the ball, ran, and stole some bases,” Chris Sutera, Tabor’s manager, said. “We did the small things that we need to do in order to do well in the state tournament.”
Slama led the Bluebirds at the plate, going four-for-six at the dish and getting three RBIs. Chase Kortan threw the complete game for Tabor to get the win and move to 6-1. Kortan gave up one earned run and seven hits, while picking up five strikeouts on the day.
“Kortan has pitched well all season, and he has been a dominant pitcher on the pitching staff, which is why we went with him to start off the tournament,” Sutera said. “Our staff has done well and we are looking to them to continue their good work and help lead us to a win Sunday.”
Tabor was able to bounce back in the first round of the Tournament after falling 8-4 to Crofton in the 6B District Championship game.
“We are feeling good after this first round win. It’s been a little while since we’ve gotten a win in the first round,” Kortan said. “The team was great today with hitting. Recording that many hits will be nice to take into our second game.”
Akron’s record moves to 4-13 on the season. Tabor’s record improves to 9-8, with their next game being on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. of the Dell Rapids Mudcats, a 12-2 winner over Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing on Thursday afternoon.
“Hopefully we are able to continue to find the ball and make timely hits,” Sutera said. “There are some little things we need to work on and fix before the next game. If we do, I think we can continue to make a run in this tournament.
“We want to keep it rolling and we are ready to play a good game against a tough opponent on Sunday,” he said.
