BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Avon 52, Colome 48

DeSmet 51, Deuel 29

Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31

MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Cornerstone Christian 44, College View Academy 36

Hemingford 47, Hay Springs 34

Medicine Valley 70, Alma 38

Omaha Concordia 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Platteview 62, Plattsmouth 55

Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39

MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Alma 52, Medicine Valley 36

Auburn 41, Omaha Mercy 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Wayne 32

College View Academy 35, Cornerstone Christian 30

Hemingford 40, Hay Springs 22

Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35

York 42, Waverly 38

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 943

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2663

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 278, Todd Kautz 277, Cody Henrichsen 254, Dave Reich 244, Jeremy Washburn 242

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Todd Kautz 731, Jay Weaver 706, JJ Peterson 682, Cody Henrichsen 675, Scott Byrkeland 674

STANDINGS: Manitou 120, Stockwell Engineers 114.5, Plath Chiropractic 114.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 106, Coca-Cola 100, J.R. Sports Cards 97.5, Old Lumber Company 78.5, Czeckers 74, The Newbies 70, Santee 17

