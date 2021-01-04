BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Avon 52, Colome 48
DeSmet 51, Deuel 29
Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31
MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Cornerstone Christian 44, College View Academy 36
Hemingford 47, Hay Springs 34
Medicine Valley 70, Alma 38
Omaha Concordia 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Platteview 62, Plattsmouth 55
Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39
MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 52, Medicine Valley 36
Auburn 41, Omaha Mercy 34
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Wayne 32
College View Academy 35, Cornerstone Christian 30
Hemingford 40, Hay Springs 22
Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35
York 42, Waverly 38
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 943
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2663
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 278, Todd Kautz 277, Cody Henrichsen 254, Dave Reich 244, Jeremy Washburn 242
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Todd Kautz 731, Jay Weaver 706, JJ Peterson 682, Cody Henrichsen 675, Scott Byrkeland 674
STANDINGS: Manitou 120, Stockwell Engineers 114.5, Plath Chiropractic 114.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 106, Coca-Cola 100, J.R. Sports Cards 97.5, Old Lumber Company 78.5, Czeckers 74, The Newbies 70, Santee 17
