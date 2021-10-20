FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11B
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Clark-Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Winner (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (6-2) at No. 8 WWSSC (5-3), 7 p.m., Wessington Springs
No. 13 Wagner (5-3) at No. 4 Groton Area (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 St. Thomas More (5-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (6-2), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Deuel (5-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Hot Springs (7-1) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Beresford (5-3) at No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (7-1), 6 p.m., Mount Vernon
No. 11 Redfield (5-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (6-2), 8 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Elkton-Lake Benton (3-5) at No. 1 Hanson (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (6-2) at No. 8 Chester Area (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Stanley County (5-4) at No. 4 Lyman (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Leola-Frederick Area (4-4) at No. 5 Timber Lake (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Bon Homme (3-5) at No. 2 Parkston (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Garretson (4-4) at No. 7 Hamlin (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Lemmon-McIntosh (4-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (4-4) at No. 6 Florence-Henry (7-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9A
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Northwestern (2-6) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Castlewood (5-3) at No. 8 Kadoka Area (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 13 Britton-Hecla (3-5) at No. 4 DeSmet (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Philip (3-5) at No. 5 Warner (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Kimball-White Lake (2-6) at No. 2 Howard (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (4-4) at No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 14 North Central (3-6) at No. 3 Wall (8-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Burke (5-3) at No. 6 Gregory (5-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9B
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Estelline-Hendricks (1-7) at No. 1 Avon (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Sully Buttes (4-4) at No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (4-3), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Langford Area (1-7) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (5-2), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Corsica-Stickney (2-6) at No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-3), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Colome (1-7) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 New Underwood (3-4) at No. 7 Harding County (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Jones County (1-7) at No. 3 Potter County (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Faith (3-5) at No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (6-3), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS D1
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
No. 16 Amherst (3-5) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) at No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-3), 7 p.m., Central City
No. 12 Summerland (5-3) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 5 p.m.
No. 13 West Holt (4-4) at No. 4 Hitchcock County (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy County Stratton (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (5-3), 6:30 p.m., Eustis
No. 10 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 7 Bertrand (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Alma (3-5) at No. 2 Arapahoe (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 16 Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0), 6:30 p.m., Nebraska City
No. 9 EMF (7-1) at No. 8 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (8-0), 6 p.m., Norfolk
No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson-Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Tri County (5-3) at No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m., Howells
CLASS D2
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (8-0), 4 p.m., Dunning
No. 9 Elgin Public-Pope John (5-3) vs. No. 8 O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-1), 2 p.m.
No. 12 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 5 Leyton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Medicine Valley (6-2) at No. 4 Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Loomis (5-3) at No. 3 Mullen (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 6 Garden County (6-2), 3 p.m.
No. 10 Pleasanton (6-2) at No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids
No. 16 Allen (3-5) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 8 BDS (5-3), 6 p.m., Bruning
No. 12 Osmond (4-4) at No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1), 4 p.m., Falls City
No. 13 Homer (3-5) at No. 4 Osceola (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Wausa (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Mead (4-4) at No. 6 Wynot (6-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4 p.m.
No. 15 Creighton (4-4) at No. 2 Pender (8-0), 6 p.m.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (10/19) Three Hole Surprise 494; (10/12) Strikes & Doubles 463; (10/5) Moody’s 480
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (10/19) Cunninghams 1283; (10/12) Strikes & Doubles 1297; (10/5) Moody’s 1320
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (10/19) Shane Harriman 279, Kelly Mernin 253 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 235 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 171, Susan Bitsos 169, Eileen Honner 163; (10/12) Brendan Gramkow 231, Brandon Ester 226, Frank Osborn Jr. 214, Jane Rhoades 188, Annabelle Moody 180, Susan Bitsos 171; (10/5) Anthony Osborn 265-257 (errorless), Todd Moody 247 (errorless), Brendan Gramkow 245, Marlene Doty 181, Annabelle Moody 177, Cheryl Heine 169
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (10/19) Shane Harriman 642, Kelly Mernin 633, Todd Moody 629, Susan Bitsos 475, Sharon Mernin 475, Eileen Honner 458; (10/12) Brandon Ester 628, Brendan Gramkow 612, Frank Osborn Jr. 607, Annabelle Moody 493, Jane Rhoades 481, Sharon Mernin 460; (10/5) Anthony Osborn 679, Brendan Gramkow 663, Todd Moody 611, Annabelle Moody 508, Cheryl Heine 450, Marlene Doty 439
STANDINGS: Moody’s 22-6, Three Hole Surprise 21-7, Split Happens 19-9, The Gramkow’s 17-11, Double E’s 17-11, Krazy Kidz 17-11, For the Taz 15-13, Ten Pins 15-13, We Don’t Give a Split 15-13, Spare Wars 14-14, Strikes & Doubles 14-14, The Cunningham’s 13-15, The Bohemians 12-16, Knight Riders 10-18, TCB 10-18, Pin Pals 8-20, 2 Broke Girls 6-22
10/19 HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 233; Betty Adam 2-7, 3-9-10; Rob Taylor 3-10; Bruce Christopher 2-5-7; Sharon Mernin 2-7; Emily Harriman 2-7; Crystal Povondra 3-10; Annabelle Moody 3-10
10/12 HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Bitsos 3-10; Willis Gramkow 2-4-5-7-10, 5-6; Ray Donat 3-10; Sharon Mernin 6-7-10; Kelly Mernin 3-10; Jane Rhoades 5-6; Marlene Doty 4-5-7; Paul Black 3-10; Annabelle Moody 3-6-7-10
10/5 HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 198; Eileen Honner 6-7-9-10; Willis Gramkow 2-7; Lonnie Remington 5-6-10; Geno Healy 2-7; Cheryl Heine 2-7; Shane Harriman 2-7-8; Don Fiedler 3-10; Annbelle Moody 3-6-7-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (10/18) Nustar 435; (10/11) Candyland 470
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (10/18) Nustar 1208; (10/11) Nustar 1259
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (10/18) Jay Weaver 258, Frank Osborn Jr. 234, Tyler Lanphear 214, Bruce Myers 210, Scott Plath 192; (10/11) Tony Osborn 254, Jay Weaver 246, Robin Holec 239, Bruce Myers 227, Frank Osborn Jr. 216
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (10/18) Jay Weaver 669, Frank Osborn Jr. 624, Bruce Myers 539, Brandon Koster 529, Shane Bertsch 201; (10/11) Tony Osborn 637, Bruce Myers 630, Jay Weaver 629, Robin Holec 624, Frank Osborn Jr. 572
STANDINGS: Plath Chiropractic 75.5, Nustar 65, Candyland 59, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 57, The We Shed 55, QRF 54.5, Herc & Megara 44
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Oct. 14 vs. Pierre
A — YANKTON DEF. PIERRE 25-13, 25-6: YMS Serving — Cami Buehlmann 17 points (5 aces); Halle Wortmann 8 (8)
B — YANKTON DEF. PIERRE 25-20, 25-19: YMS Serving — Avie Seiler 11 (4); Maddie Tereshinski 10 (5)
C — YANKTON DEF. PIERRE 25-11, 25-14: YMS Serving — Aracelli Aune 8 (4); Nadine Campbell 12 (7)
D — YANKTON DEF. PIERRE 25-23, 25-21: YMS Serving — Elizabeth Frazee 6 (3); Ava Skotte 9 (4); Kelsie Hausman 8 (3)
Oct. 11 vs. O’Gorman
A — O’GORMAN DEF. YANKTON 25-16, 25-16: YMS Serving — Jade Jere 11 points (2 aces); Burkley Olson 6
B — O’GORMAN DEF. YNAKTON 25-18, 20-25, 15-13: YMS Serving — Marissa Byrkeland 13 (4); Maddie Tereshinski 10 (4)
C — O’GORMAN DEF. YANKTON 25-23, 25-10: YMS Serving — Izzy White Crane 6 (3); London Anderson 4 (1)
D — O’GORMAN DEF. YANKTON 27-25, 25-13: YMS Serving — Charisma Sandoval 9 (4); Hailey Bottolfson 5 (2)
