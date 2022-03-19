SIOUX FALLS — “We’re not letting the last two days define our season.”
Yankton head boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes saw his team’s uncharacteristic struggles continue Saturday in a 54-32 loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the seventh place game of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ basketball Tournament. The Bucks finished 0-3 on the weekend — all to teams that had beaten them during the regular season — to finish at 13-11.
Taylen Ashley led Jefferson (14-10) with 15 points. Kaden Year scored 12 points. Griffin Wild added 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who scored the program’s first-ever state tournament victory.
Rugby Ryken finished with 10 points for Yankton. Colton Potts, getting the start in his final career game, finished with eight points and three blocked shots.
“Colton played great today,” Haynes said. “It may have been the best game of his career.”
Besides Potts, the Bucks will graduate starters Jaden Kral and Dylan Prouty.
“I thank our three seniors for their leadership and their dedication to the program,” Haynes said. “I’m proud of the way this team battled all year long and gave themselves a chance to knock off Roosevelt in the first round.”
Neither team could find the bottom of the bucket in the opening quarter, with Jefferson leading 5-4. A 10-2 run in the second quarter helped the Cavaliers build a 24-15 halftime lead.
Yankton edged closer in the third quarter, but a 19-1 Cavalier run to start the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
The Bucks completed a fifth straight winning season and a fifth straight state tournament appearance. Both of those are occurrences that hadn’t happened in the Yankton program since the 1970s.
Yankton will return three starters and six other juniors, as well as three sophomores with varsity experience.
“We’ve got some underclassmen that come back with some great experience,” Haynes said. “This wasn’t the tournament we wanted, but it was still a great weekend. They kids made a lot of memories.
“Hopefully the student body and the Yankton community made some as well.”
JEFFERSON (14-10)
Taylen Ashley 6-10 0-0 15, Griffin Wilde 5-11 0-0 10, David Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Dublin Duffy 1-4 0-0 2, Kaden Year 5-13 1-1 12, Nasereldin Ismail 1-1 2-4 5, Lincoln Sabers 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Aiden Cuka 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson Sechser 2-3 0-0 4, Ethan Koltz 0-0 0-0 0, Braylon Bear 0-1 0-0 0, Tayten Sanow 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Black 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-52 3-5 54.
YANKTON (13-11)
Mac Ryken 2-8 0-0 5, Rugby Ryken 4-13 2-6 10, Dylan Prouty 0-4 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 1-5 0-0 2, Colton Potts 4-6 0-1 8, Landon Potts 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Ryken 1-11 0-0 2, Tucker Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Cody Oswald 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Schelhaas 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Ness 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson Prouty 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 1-6 0-2 2. TOTALS: 14-55 2-9 32.
JEFFERSON 5 19 9 21 — 54
YANKTON 4 11 10 7 — 32
Three-Pointers: J 5-23 (Ashley 3-6, Year 1-8, Ismail 1-1, Wilde 0-3, Jones 0-1, Duffy 0-2, Riley 0-1, Bear 0-1), Y 2-22 (M. Ryken 1-3, D. Ryken 1-9, R. Ryken 0-4, Prouty 0-3, Kral 0-1, Ness 0-1, Mors 0-1). Rebounds: J 42 (Wilde 15), Y 28 (three with 4). Personal Fouls: J 15, Y 9. Fouled Out: None. Assists: J 13 (three with 3), Y 8 (R. Ryken 3). Turnovers: J 12, Y 9. Blocked Shots: J 6 (Riley 3), Y 3 (C. Potts 3). Steals: Y 7 (M. Ryken 3), J 5 (Year 2, Riley 2).
