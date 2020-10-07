IRENE — Gayville-Volin’s Madison Fairley and Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder easily claimed individual honors at the Irene-Wakonda Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Glenridge Golf Course near Irene. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Kimball-White Lake won both team titles, each with a perfect score of six points. Hanson was second in the girls’ division, while Menno was second in the boys’ division.
Fairley won the girls’ race in 19:25, over a minute ahead of Canistota’s Kara Roshone (20:29). Centerville’s Lillie Eide (20:44) was third.
Schroeder won the boys’ race in 17:29, beating KWL’s Park Sinclair (18:09) by 40 seconds. Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (18:11) was third.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Kimball-White Lake 6, Menno 16, Hanson 30
TOP 15: 1, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:29; 2, Park Sinclair, Kimball-White Lake 18:09; 3, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 18:11; 4, Dawson Miller, Kimball-White Lake 18:50; 5, Drew Ekstrum, Kimball-White Lake 18:51; 6, Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 18:57; 7, Kadeyn Ulmer, Menno 19:22; 8, Julius Carr, Menno 19:28; 9, Connor Hutcheson, Canistota 19:42; 10, Caden Schwader, Howard 19:47; 11, Jase Brouwer, Centerville 19:54; 12, Karson Kruid, Alcester-Hudson 20:07; 13, Isaac Tuschen, Hanson 20:15; 14, Isaac Fergen, Menno 20:15; 15, Erick Buechler, Menno 20:48
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Kimball-White Lake 6, Hanson 19, Howard 30, Alcester-Hudson 39
TOP 15: 1, Madison Fairley, Gayville-Volin 19:25; 2, Kara Roshone, Canistota 20:29; 3, Lillie Eide, Centerville 20:44; 4, Ashton Massey, Menno 20:50; 5, Morgan Edelman, Menno 20:54; 6, Sidney McCord, Kimball-White Lake 21:00; 7, Autumn Baker, Kimball-White Lake 21:14; 8, Autumn Hutcheson, Canistota 21:47; 9, Summer Skluzak, Kimball-White Lake 21:47; 10, Christine Gaulke, Kimball-White Lake 21:48; 11, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:16; 12, Sophie Eide, Centerville 22:19; 13, Peyton McCune, Freeman 22:23; 14, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:29; 15, Jayden Jaynes, Howard 22:36
