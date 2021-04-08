PLATTE — Platte-Geddes athletes combined to win seven events at the South Central Conference track and field meet, held Thursday in Platte.
Team points were not available at presstime.
The Black Panther boys won four events, with Nathan Berens winning the triple jump (38-0) and leading off Platte-Geddes’ winning 400 relay (46.99). Chase Varilek, Joey Baas and Aiden Bultje rounded out Platte-Geddes’ winning relay.
Also for the Platte-Geddes boys, Kade Boltjes won the 400 (56.36) and Caden Foxley won the shot put (43-1).
For the Platte-Geddes girls, the foursome of Carly Reiser, Kiana Major, Avery Devries and Regan Hoffman won a pair of relays, the 400 (57.29) and 800 (2:03.95). Hoffman also won the long jump (15-5 1/4), with Major second (15-3 1/2).
The Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls won a pair of events. Leah Brown, Josie Brouwer, Allison Muckey and Isabella Brouwer teamed up to win the medley relay (4:47.08). Claire Johnson won the triple jump (31-2 1/2), with Muckey second (30-1 1/2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.